Ukraine will receive one Patriot from Israel and possibly another from Germany or Greece - NYT

The Patriot air defense system, which was based in Israel, will be sent to Ukraine after its modernization. Western allies are also discussing the logistics of transferring another system by Germany or Greece, The New York Times reports, citing American officials, writes UNN.

Details

Officials, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue, declined to comment on US President Donald Trump's attitude to the decision to transfer more Patriot systems to Ukraine, and did not comment on whether the decision was made before he took office, during the Biden administration.

President Trump has made it clear that he wants the war in Ukraine to end and the killings to stop. The White House National Security Council does not provide details on the number and deployment of defense systems, the council spokesman said – said Council Spokesman James Hewitt.

The Pentagon said it had "continued to supply equipment to Ukraine from previously approved" packages, referring to weapons taken from existing stockpiles and new purchases.

The previously unreported shipment comes amid Russia's increased attacks on Ukraine, including a missile strike on Kyiv on April 24, which was the deadliest since last summer.

A year ago, allies were trying to respond to Zelenskyy's request for seven Patriot systems. Although Ukraine now has eight, only six are functioning. The other two are being modernized, one US official said. With one from Israel and one from Germany or Greece, Ukraine will have a total of 10 Patriot systems, mostly to protect the capital Kyiv.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to buy at least 10 Patriot air defense systems from the United States, and European countries can finance this.

The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat reported that Ukraine is currently unable to protect large areas from ballistic missile attacks.

"It is impossible to protect large territories from "ballistics", given that we do not have so many Patriots," the military man explained.