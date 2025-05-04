Ukraine will receive one Patriot from Israel and possibly another from Germany or Greece - NYT

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
01:59 PM • 844 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 42729 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 112538 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 104475 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 75110 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 84561 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 83444 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 63072 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 75677 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 116496 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
6.5m/s
41%
740 mm
Popular news

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 24801 views

"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

May 4, 05:03 AM • 24634 views

Night attack by Russians: Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones

May 4, 06:50 AM • 18889 views

The Houthis have for the first time managed to attack Tel Aviv airport, there are wounded

11:27 AM • 15742 views

Trump as Pope: The Catholic world reacts to the scandalous photo of the US President

12:21 PM • 11522 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 104475 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 54409 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 85188 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 93032 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 116498 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 24830 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 39520 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 83444 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 38399 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 41061 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Ukraine will receive one Patriot from Israel and possibly another from Germany or Greece - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Ukraine will receive a Patriot air defense system from Israel after modernization. The transfer of another system by Germany or Greece to protect Kyiv is being considered.

Ukraine will receive one Patriot from Israel and possibly another from Germany or Greece - NYT

The Patriot air defense system, which was based in Israel, will be sent to Ukraine after its modernization. Western allies are also discussing the logistics of transferring another system by Germany or Greece, The New York Times reports, citing American officials, writes UNN.

Details

Officials, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue, declined to comment on US President Donald Trump's attitude to the decision to transfer more Patriot systems to Ukraine, and did not comment on whether the decision was made before he took office, during the Biden administration.

President Trump has made it clear that he wants the war in Ukraine to end and the killings to stop. The White House National Security Council does not provide details on the number and deployment of defense systems, the council spokesman said 

– said Council Spokesman James Hewitt.

The Pentagon said it had "continued to supply equipment to Ukraine from previously approved" packages, referring to weapons taken from existing stockpiles and new purchases.

The previously unreported shipment comes amid Russia's increased attacks on Ukraine, including a missile strike on Kyiv on April 24, which was the deadliest since last summer.

A year ago, allies were trying to respond to Zelenskyy's request for seven Patriot systems. Although Ukraine now has eight, only six are functioning. The other two are being modernized, one US official said. With one from Israel and one from Germany or Greece, Ukraine will have a total of 10 Patriot systems, mostly to protect the capital Kyiv.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to buy at least 10 Patriot air defense systems from the United States, and European countries can finance this.

The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat reported that Ukraine is currently unable to protect large areas from ballistic missile attacks.

"It is impossible to protect large territories from "ballistics", given that we do not have so many Patriots," the military man explained.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
Israel
The New York Times
The Pentagon
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Greece
Germany
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$95,385.60
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,825.14