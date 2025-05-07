Two ballistic missiles and 81 drones launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine

During another attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, two of the 5 enemy ballistic missiles and 81 of the 187 drones were shot down, and another 64 drones did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from 20.30 on May 6 to 13.30 on May 7, the enemy attacked with 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the directions of Kursk, Taganrog, Bryansk, and also carried out several waves of attacks with 187 strike UAVs and drones-imitators of other types from the areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 14.30, the downing of two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 81 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 64 enemy drones-imitators - locationally lost (without negative consequences) - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, the Kyiv region, Sumy region, Zhytomyr region, Donetsk region and Zaporizhia region were affected.

Four people were injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv region, including a minor