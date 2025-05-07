Two ballistic missiles and 81 drones launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 34151 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 49037 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 48215 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 49073 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
May 7, 07:07 AM • 44240 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

May 7, 06:41 AM • 42553 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

May 7, 06:12 AM • 45747 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 84655 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 125161 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 86619 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1m/s
50%
747 mm
Popular news

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 60749 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 62016 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 68998 views

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 21540 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 35548 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 34151 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 49037 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 48215 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 49073 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 69697 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 50810 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 101056 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 98151 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 109486 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 57104 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Two ballistic missiles and 81 drones launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3134 views

On the night of May 6-7, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones from various directions. The defense forces shot down 2 ballistic missiles and 81 strike UAVs, but there are casualties in 5 regions.

Two ballistic missiles and 81 drones launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine

During another attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, two of the 5 enemy ballistic missiles and 81 of the 187 drones were shot down, and another 64 drones did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from 20.30 on May 6 to 13.30 on May 7, the enemy attacked with 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the directions of Kursk, Taganrog, Bryansk, and also carried out several waves of attacks with 187 strike UAVs and drones-imitators of other types from the areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - Crimea.

Since the evening of May 6, Russia has attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic missiles and 187 drones – Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 07.05.25, 15:17 • 3220 views

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 14.30, the downing of two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 81 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 64 enemy drones-imitators - locationally lost (without negative consequences)

- reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, the Kyiv region, Sumy region, Zhytomyr region, Donetsk region and Zaporizhia region were affected.

Four people were injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv region, including a minor07.05.25, 14:44 • 3854 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Brent
$62.23
Bitcoin
$96,969.10
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.99
Золото
$3,399.16
Ethereum
$1,830.64