Four people were injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv region, including a minor

Four people, including a minor girl, were injured in the Kyiv region due to an attack by Russian troops with drones in the afternoon, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, announced on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, the enemy continues to attack peaceful cities of Kyiv region. As a result of an enemy UAV attack in the Fastiv district, four residents were injured. Among them are a minor girl, a woman and two men. All of them were injured during the day while near the store," - Kalashnyk said. - Kalashnyk said.

According to him, a man born in 1993 received multiple shrapnel wounds. A man born in 1988 - shrapnel wounds to the abdominal wall and shoulder. A girl born in 2009 - shrapnel wounds to the neck and head. A woman born in 1978 had an acute reaction to stress and refused hospitalization.

"The victims were hospitalized to a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is provided," - said the head of the RMA.

