Four people were injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv region, including a minor

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 33916 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 48709 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 47928 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 48809 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
May 7, 07:07 AM • 44083 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

May 7, 06:41 AM • 42459 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

May 7, 06:12 AM • 45664 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 84641 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 125149 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 86610 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 60749 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 62016 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 68998 views

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 21540 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 35548 views
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 33917 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 48710 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 47929 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 48810 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 69450 views
GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 50756 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 101006 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 98097 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 109435 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 57057 views
Four people were injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv region, including a minor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3884 views

As a result of the UAV attack in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region, four people were injured, including a minor girl. All the victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds of varying severity.

Four people were injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv region, including a minor

Four people, including a minor girl, were injured in the Kyiv region due to an attack by Russian troops with drones in the afternoon, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, announced on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, the enemy continues to attack peaceful cities of Kyiv region. As a result of an enemy UAV attack in the Fastiv district, four residents were injured. Among them are a minor girl, a woman and two men. All of them were injured during the day while near the store," - Kalashnyk said.

- Kalashnyk said.

According to him, a man born in 1993 received multiple shrapnel wounds. A man born in 1988 - shrapnel wounds to the abdominal wall and shoulder. A girl born in 2009 - shrapnel wounds to the neck and head. A woman born in 1978 had an acute reaction to stress and refused hospitalization.

"The victims were hospitalized to a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is provided," - said the head of the RMA.

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown07.05.25, 10:16 • 35766 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv region
