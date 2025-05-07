In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
A new building caught fire in Buchanskyi district, 13 apartments, building facades and 18 cars were damaged. In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, destruction on the 2nd floor of a multi-story building, no casualties.
Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region with drones today. A fire broke out in a new building in the Bucha district, damaging apartments, houses, and cars. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, the State Emergency Service, and the Kyiv region police on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, air defense forces were operating in the region. There are downed enemy targets. There were no casualties among the population. No hits on critical infrastructure facilities were allowed.
In the Bucha district, a fire broke out in a ten-story new building as a result of the attack. The fire was extinguished. Partial destruction of the building between the second and third floors was recorded. 13 apartments were damaged. Also, fragments of a downed target damaged the facade of another new building, 3 private houses and 18 cars
The State Emergency Service clarified that in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a fire broke out as a result of an enemy UAV attack and the destruction of structures on the 2nd floor of a multi-story building in one of the residential complexes.
The State Emergency Service and the National Police Department in the region showed the consequences of the Russian Federation's attack.
