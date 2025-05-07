Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the fall of debris from a downed UAV, the roof of an office business center in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv was damaged. Information about casualties is being clarified.
A massive attack by Russian troops has already affected five districts of Kyiv - the consequences were also discovered in the Holosiivskyi district, the KMVA reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
"Additionally recorded: Holosiivskyi district - the roof of an office business center was damaged as a result of falling debris from a downed enemy UAV. No fire. Information on the damage caused and casualties is being established," the KMVA reported on Telegram.
Russian attack on Kyiv affected four districts, already 6 injured: consequences shown07.05.25, 08:48 • 6226 views
The KMVA confirmed that, in general, as a result of the night attack on Kyiv, two dead and seven injured are currently known for sure.
Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath07.05.25, 09:12 • 23424 views