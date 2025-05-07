$41.600.11
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4262 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on May 7, 2025, two people died and seven were injured. Residential buildings and a shopping center in four districts of the capital were damaged.

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

The number of victims of the massive attack on Kyiv has risen to 7, two people have died, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, showing new footage of the consequences of the Russian strike, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 7, 2025, the Russian armed forces attacked the capital with strike UAVs.

Two dead and seven injured are known

- the prosecutor's office said.

Situation by district

According to the prosecutor's office, a fire broke out in a five-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Two people died.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, apartments on the four top floors of the building were damaged by fire. As a result of the fire, three children aged 8, 13 and 16 received burns. They were hospitalized. Another teenager has an acute reaction to stress, he was given assistance on the spot. A man and a woman were also injured.

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, common areas on the 29th and 30th floors of a multi-story building and a shopping center were damaged.

A man was injured in the Solomyanskyi district.

Russian Federation attack on Kyiv affected four districts, already 6 injured: consequences shown07.05.25, 08:48 • 3352 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv
