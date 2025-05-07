Russian Federation attack on Kyiv affected four districts, already 6 injured: consequences shown

Kyiv was attacked at night by Russian troops with ballistic missiles and drones, 11 drones and a missile were shot down, which fell in the Solomyanskyi district, there are consequences of the Russian attack in four districts of the capital, the number of victims has increased to 6, two people died, the KMVA reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In total, the deaths of two people and injuries to 6 people, including 4 children, have been confirmed. Information about two more victims is being checked - reported the KMVA in Telegram.

Details

In the airspace of the capital and its surroundings, 1 ballistic target and 28 Russian drones have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

"Thanks to the work of air defense, the enemy's ballistic target was successfully hit. The downed missile fell in the Solomyanskyi district. Non-residential infrastructure was damaged. The fire was extinguished at the scene by 03:00. One person was injured," the statement reads.

In the airspace of the capital and its surroundings, according to operational information, the downing of 11 enemy UAVs has been confirmed. 10 - left the airspace. 3 - locationally lost. Most of the enemy drones were aimed at the capital, the KMVA noted.

Consequences

As a result of the enemy attack on civilian infrastructure, the following was recorded:

Dniprovskyi district: a UAV fell on a multi-storey residential building. Partial destruction of the ceiling on the 29th and 30th floors (common balcony). No fire or casualties;

Sviatoshynskyi district: fragments hit a 9-story residential building. A fire broke out in apartments on the 6-9 floors. Rescuers are working at the scene. The fire on an area of 100 sq. m was extinguished. 5 people were rescued - 1 adult and 4 children (3 children with burns were hospitalized). Including a brother and sister, 13 and 8 years old, were injured;

Shevchenkivskyi district: a 5-story residential building was damaged. A fire was recorded in apartments on the 3rd and 5th floors. Unfortunately, the bodies of 2 people were found during the extinguishing. The fire was extinguished;

Solomyanskyi district: a drone fall was recorded in an open area. Information about the victims has not been received.

As indicated, due to the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack, changes in the organization of traffic are possible. All services are working on the spot, the KMVA reported.

