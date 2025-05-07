Russian Federation attack on Kyiv affected four districts, already 6 injured: consequences shown

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath
06:12 AM • 4470 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 58462 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 101164 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 71506 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 69908 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 73357 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113576 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55021 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 121619 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57995 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
2m/s
72%
748 mm
Popular news

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

May 6, 10:10 PM • 23155 views

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

May 6, 10:31 PM • 21361 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

01:44 AM • 23352 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

03:18 AM • 18424 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

03:30 AM • 17211 views
Publications

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 11070 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 57493 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 76845 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113576 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 121619 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 34644 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 85604 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 83669 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 95661 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 43698 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Russian Federation attack on Kyiv affected four districts, already 6 injured: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3256 views

At night, Kyiv was attacked by ballistics and drones. Fragments hit houses in the Dniprovskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, there are dead and wounded, including children.

Russian Federation attack on Kyiv affected four districts, already 6 injured: consequences shown

Kyiv was attacked at night by Russian troops with ballistic missiles and drones, 11 drones and a missile were shot down, which fell in the Solomyanskyi district, there are consequences of the Russian attack in four districts of the capital, the number of victims has increased to 6, two people died, the KMVA reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In total, the deaths of two people and injuries to 6 people, including 4 children, have been confirmed. Information about two more victims is being checked

- reported the KMVA in Telegram.

Details

In the airspace of the capital and its surroundings, 1 ballistic target and 28 Russian drones have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

"Thanks to the work of air defense, the enemy's ballistic target was successfully hit. The downed missile fell in the Solomyanskyi district. Non-residential infrastructure was damaged. The fire was extinguished at the scene by 03:00. One person was injured," the statement reads.

In the airspace of the capital and its surroundings, according to operational information, the downing of 11 enemy UAVs has been confirmed. 10 - left the airspace. 3 - locationally lost. Most of the enemy drones were aimed at the capital, the KMVA noted.

Consequences

As a result of the enemy attack on civilian infrastructure, the following was recorded:

  • Dniprovskyi district: a UAV fell on a multi-storey residential building. Partial destruction of the ceiling on the 29th and 30th floors (common balcony). No fire or casualties;
    • Sviatoshynskyi district: fragments hit a 9-story residential building. A fire broke out in apartments on the 6-9 floors. Rescuers are working at the scene. The fire on an area of 100 sq. m was extinguished. 5 people were rescued - 1 adult and 4 children (3 children with burns were hospitalized). Including a brother and sister, 13 and 8 years old, were injured;
      • Shevchenkivskyi district: a 5-story residential building was damaged. A fire was recorded in apartments on the 3rd and 5th floors. Unfortunately, the bodies of 2 people were found during the extinguishing. The fire was extinguished;
        • Solomyanskyi district: a drone fall was recorded in an open area. Information about the victims has not been received.

          As indicated, due to the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack, changes in the organization of traffic are possible. All services are working on the spot, the KMVA reported.

          In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack07.05.25, 06:30 • 16783 views

          The SES showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          WarKyiv
          Kyiv
          Brent
          $62.68
          Bitcoin
          $96,382.30
          S&P 500
          $5,627.44
          Tesla
          $275.41
          Газ TTF
          $34.62
          Золото
          $3,396.90
          Ethereum
          $1,828.53