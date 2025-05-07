In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of May 7, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv with drones, there were hits in residential buildings in different districts of the city. Two people died in the Shevchenkivskyi district, including children among the injured.
As a result of enemy shelling of Kyiv, 2 people died, 5 were injured, including 4 children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES), UNN informs.
Details
It is noted that the tragedy occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.
The fall of UAV debris on a 5-story residential building. Fire in apartments on the 3rd and 5th floors. The bodies of 2 people were found during the extinguishing. The fire was extinguished
Rescuers also reported on other consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv:
- Sviatoshynskyi district: hitting debris in a 9-story residential building. Apartments on the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th floors caught fire. The fire was extinguished on an area of 100 sq. m. 5 people were rescued - 1 adult and 4 children (3 children with burns were hospitalized). Rescue operations are ongoing;
- Solomyanskyi district: UAV debris fell on an open area;
- Dniprovskyi district: a drone fell on a multi-story residential building. Partial destruction of the ceiling on the 29th and 30th floors. There is no burning or casualties.
"Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the attack. Information is being updated," the SESU summarized.
Let us remind you
On the night of May 7, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on Kyiv. In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, an enemy UAV partially destroyed the upper floors of a building. Apartments are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district, and a fire broke out in an open area in the Solomyanskyi district.
In Kyiv region, a UAV hit a multi-story building: a fire broke out, more than 10 cars were damaged07.05.25, 05:53 • 3162 views