In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM • 39714 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 86143 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 60331 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 60446 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 67189 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 101211 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 53507 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 112199 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57622 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 130278 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

On the night of May 7, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv with drones, there were hits in residential buildings in different districts of the city. Two people died in the Shevchenkivskyi district, including children among the injured.

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

As a result of enemy shelling of Kyiv, 2 people died, 5 were injured, including 4 children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the tragedy occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

The fall of UAV debris on a 5-story residential building. Fire in apartments on the 3rd and 5th floors. The bodies of 2 people were found during the extinguishing. The fire was extinguished

- the statement reads.

Rescuers also reported on other consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv:

  • Sviatoshynskyi district: hitting debris in a 9-story residential building. Apartments on the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th floors caught fire. The fire was extinguished on an area of 100 sq. m. 5 people were rescued - 1 adult and 4 children (3 children with burns were hospitalized). Rescue operations are ongoing;
    • Solomyanskyi district: UAV debris fell on an open area;
      • Dniprovskyi district: a drone fell on a multi-story residential building. Partial destruction of the ceiling on the 29th and 30th floors. There is no burning or casualties.

        "Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the attack. Information is being updated," the SESU summarized.

        Let us remind you

        On the night of May 7, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on Kyiv. In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, an enemy UAV partially destroyed the upper floors of a building. Apartments are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district, and a fire broke out in an open area in the Solomyanskyi district.

        In Kyiv region, a UAV hit a multi-story building: a fire broke out, more than 10 cars were damaged07.05.25, 05:53 • 3162 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        WarKyiv
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine
