In Kyiv region, a UAV hit a multi-story building: a fire broke out, more than 10 cars were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
In the Buchansky district of Kyiv region, as a result of a UAV attack, a 10-story building caught fire. More than 10 cars were damaged, no information about casualties was received.
As a result of an enemy UAV attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, a fire broke out between the second and third floors of a ten-story residential building, the building has not yet been put into operation. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN informs.
Details
They also noted that more than 10 cars were damaged as a result of the strike.
Information about casualties has not been received
They added that all services are working at the scene.
Let us remind you
In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, 5 people were injured as a result of an enemy attack. Also, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, a fire broke out as a result of debris falling on a residential building and a supermarket.
