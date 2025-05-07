Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM • 32047 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 67739 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 54271 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 54985 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 62439 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 96830 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 52328 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 109071 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57330 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 127500 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
1.8m/s
87%
748 mm
Popular news

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 27608 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 63122 views

The government has amended the procedure for conscription during mobilization: what is it about

May 6, 03:15 PM • 20578 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 43422 views

In Kyiv, a woman fell into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge: it was not possible to save her

May 6, 04:40 PM • 13171 views
Publications

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 43457 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 63158 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 96830 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 109071 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 127500 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 27634 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 79101 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 78102 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 90467 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 38696 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3040 views

Explosions rang out in Kyiv on the night of May 7. Air defense forces are working, there is a threat of ballistics from the north-eastern direction.

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

Several explosions rang out in Kyiv on the night of Wednesday, May 7. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At least three explosions were heard around 1:00 a.m. According to monitoring resources, the enemy struck the capital with ballistic missiles.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north-eastern direction.

Target on Kyiv!

- noted in the Air Force.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that air defense forces are working in the capital.

"Danger of ballistics. Stay in shelters!" - Klitschko wrote.

Recall

In the evening of Tuesday, May 6, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Buildings were damaged in the city, and people may be under the rubble. As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

In the Odesa region, one person died and houses were damaged in a drone attack. 06.05.25, 00:13 • 3220 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
Brent
$62.03
Bitcoin
$96,264.40
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.74
Золото
$3,388.44
Ethereum
$1,810.88