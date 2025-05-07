Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions rang out in Kyiv on the night of May 7. Air defense forces are working, there is a threat of ballistics from the north-eastern direction.
Several explosions rang out in Kyiv on the night of Wednesday, May 7. This is reported by UNN.
Details
At least three explosions were heard around 1:00 a.m. According to monitoring resources, the enemy struck the capital with ballistic missiles.
Earlier, the Air Force reported a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north-eastern direction.
Target on Kyiv!
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that air defense forces are working in the capital.
"Danger of ballistics. Stay in shelters!" - Klitschko wrote.
Recall
In the evening of Tuesday, May 6, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Buildings were damaged in the city, and people may be under the rubble. As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts.
