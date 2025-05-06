In the Odesa region, one person died and houses were damaged in a drone attack

One person died in the Odesa region as a result of a Russian drone attack. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, a number of civilian infrastructure objects, including private residential buildings, were damaged as a result of the Russian strike on the Odesa district.

Fires broke out in some places, which are now being promptly extinguished by our rescuers. The body of a deceased person was found in one of the houses. - said Kiper.

Additional information regarding the injured is being clarified.

Let us remind you

In Odesa in the evening of May 5, several explosions rang out. The enemy was targeting the city center and the Peresyp district. Monitoring resources reported that Odesa was being attacked by up to 15 "shaheds".

