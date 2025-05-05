Kharkiv region: 9 wounded in Russian attacks, including two children

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy shelling, 9 people were injured in a day, including two children, there is damage to the post office, educational institution, warehouses, power grids, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Syniehubov reported on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

"Over the past day, 7 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. As a result of shelling in the city of Zolochiv, 4 people were injured, including two children, in the city of Kupyansk - 2 people, in the village of Tsirkuny - 3 people," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 9 KABs; 3 Shahed-type UAVs; 1 Geran-2-type UAV.

According to the head of the RMA, civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

in the Bohodukhiv district, a private house was destroyed, 18 private houses, outbuildings, power grids, 3 private cars were partially damaged;

in the Izyum district, 3 administrative buildings, 2 hangars, 8 private houses, 3 apartment buildings, a post office, an educational building, a warehouse building and 7 cars were damaged;

in the Kupyansk district, 5 private houses, 4 outbuildings, a car were damaged;

in the Kharkiv district, 10 private houses, outbuildings were damaged.

