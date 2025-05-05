Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 116 drones: 42 drones were shot down

$41.590.00
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive
06:29 AM • 5120 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 11965 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 87123 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 138772 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 145696 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 94803 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 92291 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 97917 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 66059 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 78155 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ammunition is detonating, fire has spread to houses: 85 hectares are already burning in Kharkiv region

May 4, 09:33 PM • 15241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship by the end of 2025

May 4, 09:54 PM • 11206 views

Trump threatens Russia with "Graham sanctions" if it doesn't reconsider its behavior

May 4, 10:18 PM • 10839 views

The Houthis threaten a complete air blockade of Israel by attacking airports

May 4, 11:54 PM • 6014 views

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 11845 views
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 5120 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 11965 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 145696 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 70567 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 100952 views
Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 15093 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 33146 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 46884 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 97917 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 45019 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 116 drones: 42 drones were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Overnight, Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 116 drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 42 drones, 21 UAVs did not reach their targets, Sumy and Donetsk regions were affected by the russian attack.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 116 drones: 42 drones were shot down

Overnight, Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 116 drones at Ukraine, 42 drones were shot down, 21 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 5, the enemy attacked Sumy region with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk region - Russia, as well as 116 strike UAVs and drones-simulators of other types from the areas: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo - Russia, Primorsk - TOT of Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the downing of 42 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and south of the country has been confirmed. 21 enemy drone-simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences)

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, Sumy region and Donetsk region were affected.

Almost two-thirds of the fighting is in two directions: map from the General Staff05.05.25, 08:29 • 1260 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
