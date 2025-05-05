Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 116 drones: 42 drones were shot down

Overnight, Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 116 drones at Ukraine, 42 drones were shot down, 21 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 5, the enemy attacked Sumy region with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk region - Russia, as well as 116 strike UAVs and drones-simulators of other types from the areas: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo - Russia, Primorsk - TOT of Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the downing of 42 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and south of the country has been confirmed. 21 enemy drone-simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences) - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, Sumy region and Donetsk region were affected.

