Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 116 drones: 42 drones were shot down
Kyiv • UNN
Overnight, Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 116 drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 42 drones, 21 UAVs did not reach their targets, Sumy and Donetsk regions were affected by the russian attack.
Overnight, Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 116 drones at Ukraine, 42 drones were shot down, 21 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 5, the enemy attacked Sumy region with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk region - Russia, as well as 116 strike UAVs and drones-simulators of other types from the areas: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo - Russia, Primorsk - TOT of Zaporizhzhia region.
The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:00, the downing of 42 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and south of the country has been confirmed. 21 enemy drone-simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences)
As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, Sumy region and Donetsk region were affected.
Almost two-thirds of the fighting is in two directions: map from the General Staff05.05.25, 08:29 • 1260 views