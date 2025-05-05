Almost two-thirds of the fighting is in two directions: map from the General Staff

Almost two-thirds of the 269 battles on the front line over the past day took place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on May 5, showing a map of hostilities for May 4, writes UNN.

In total, 269 combat clashes were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 106 air strikes, including dropping 167 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,550 shellings, of which 121 were from rocket launcher systems, and used 2,628 kamikaze drones for strikes.

Enemy defeat

"Yesterday, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense system, a radio-electronic warfare station, an artillery system and another important enemy object," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, five combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroivka and Tykhe.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the occupiers were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Golubovka, Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane, Glushkivka and Novosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. He tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nove, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodyazi and towards Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, Olhivka, Ridkodub.

In the Siversky direction, three combat engagements took place over the past day in the directions of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske. All attempts by the enemy to advance were repelled by our defenders.

Over the past day, ten combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk direction towards Maiske, Bila Hora and near Stupochky and Chasov Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and towards Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 115 attacks by the aggressor towards the settlements of Hnativka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Bahatyr, as well as in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novoleksandrivka, Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 52 enemy assaults near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rivnopil, Novopil, Novosilka, Privilne and towards the settlements of Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Bahatyr.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the area of Vysokyi in the Hulyaypilsky direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Novodandriivka, Pyatikhatok and Stepove, the invaders carried out three futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Prydniprovsky direction.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"In the Kursk direction, our soldiers repelled 23 enemy attacks over the past day. The enemy carried out 317 artillery shellings, of which 11 were from rocket launcher systems. Also, 10 air strikes were carried out, during which 13 guided air bombs were dropped," the statement said.

