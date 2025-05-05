Almost two-thirds of the fighting is in two directions: map from the General Staff

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 82687 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 134610 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 139332 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 92545 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 90869 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 95656 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 65617 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 77939 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 128410 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 47280 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
1.9m/s
70%
745 mm
Popular news

"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine": Trump on signing a peace agreement

May 4, 08:41 PM • 11964 views

Ammunition is detonating, fire has spread to houses: 85 hectares are already burning in Kharkiv region

May 4, 09:33 PM • 11841 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship by the end of 2025

May 4, 09:54 PM • 5872 views

Trump threatens Russia with "Graham sanctions" if it doesn't reconsider its behavior

May 4, 10:18 PM • 4942 views

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

01:07 AM • 7050 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 139332 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 67754 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 98019 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 104710 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 128410 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 13385 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 31585 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 45425 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 95656 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 43618 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Almost two-thirds of the fighting is in two directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Over the past day, 269 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsky directions.

Almost two-thirds of the fighting is in two directions: map from the General Staff

Almost two-thirds of the 269 battles on the front line over the past day took place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on May 5, showing a map of hostilities for May 4, writes UNN.

In total, 269 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 106 air strikes, including dropping 167 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,550 shellings, of which 121 were from rocket launcher systems, and used 2,628 kamikaze drones for strikes.

Enemy defeat

"Yesterday, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense system, a radio-electronic warfare station, an artillery system and another important enemy object," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, five combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroivka and Tykhe.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the occupiers were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Golubovka, Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane, Glushkivka and Novosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. He tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nove, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodyazi and towards Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, Olhivka, Ridkodub.

In the Siversky direction, three combat engagements took place over the past day in the directions of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske. All attempts by the enemy to advance were repelled by our defenders.

Over the past day, ten combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk direction towards Maiske, Bila Hora and near Stupochky and Chasov Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and towards Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 115 attacks by the aggressor towards the settlements of Hnativka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Bahatyr, as well as in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novoleksandrivka, Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 52 enemy assaults near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rivnopil, Novopil, Novosilka, Privilne and towards the settlements of Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Bahatyr.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the area of Vysokyi in the Hulyaypilsky direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Novodandriivka, Pyatikhatok and Stepove, the invaders carried out three futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Prydniprovsky direction.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"In the Kursk direction, our soldiers repelled 23 enemy attacks over the past day. The enemy carried out 317 artillery shellings, of which 11 were from rocket launcher systems. Also, 10 air strikes were carried out, during which 13 guided air bombs were dropped," the statement said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1260 invaders, 5 tanks and 137 UAVs in a day - General Staff05.05.25, 08:02 • 520 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$59.06
Bitcoin
$94,432.40
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,264.35
Ethereum
$1,804.90