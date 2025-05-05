The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1260 invaders, 5 tanks and 137 UAVs in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,260 occupiers and more than 300 units of Russian weapons and military equipment at the front. This was reported on Monday, May 05, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

Total combat losses of Russians from 02.24.22 to 05.05.25 (approximately) amounted to:

personnel ‒ 958070 (+1260) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10763 (+5)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22411 (+8)

artillery systems ‒ 27370 (+43)

MLRS ‒ 1377 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1155 (0)

aircraft ‒ 372 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 34997 (+137)

cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 47250 (+109)

special equipment ‒ 3870 (0)

Data are being updated.

Let us remind you

A simple programmer Dmytro, having joined the army, became the first to shoot down a Russian "Kinzhal" with the help of the Patriot SAM system. This happened in the sky over Kyiv on May 4, 2023.

Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy