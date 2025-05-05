The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1260 invaders, 5 tanks and 137 UAVs in a day - General Staff

$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 82700 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 134631 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 139359 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 92564 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 90882 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 95666 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 65622 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 77941 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 128420 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 47281 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Publications
Exclusives
"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine": Trump on signing a peace agreement

May 4, 08:41 PM • 11964 views

Ammunition is detonating, fire has spread to houses: 85 hectares are already burning in Kharkiv region

May 4, 09:33 PM • 11841 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship by the end of 2025

May 4, 09:54 PM • 5872 views

Trump threatens Russia with "Graham sanctions" if it doesn't reconsider its behavior

May 4, 10:18 PM • 4942 views

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

01:07 AM • 7050 views
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 139359 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 67764 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 98031 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 104720 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 128420 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 13389 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 31588 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 45428 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 95665 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 43619 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1260 invaders, 5 tanks and 137 UAVs in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 1,260 Russian invaders and more than 300 units of enemy equipment. 5 tanks and 43 artillery systems were also destroyed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1260 invaders, 5 tanks and 137 UAVs in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,260 occupiers and more than 300 units of Russian weapons and military equipment at the front. This was reported on Monday, May 05, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

Total combat losses of Russians from 02.24.22 to 05.05.25 (approximately) amounted to:

  • personnel ‒ 958070 (+1260) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10763 (+5)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22411 (+8)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27370 (+43)
          • MLRS ‒ 1377 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1155 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 34997 (+137)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 47250 (+109)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3870 (0)

                              Data are being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              A simple programmer Dmytro, having joined the army, became the first to shoot down a Russian "Kinzhal" with the help of the Patriot SAM system. This happened in the sky over Kyiv on May 4, 2023.

                              Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy04.05.25, 17:46 • 12725 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

