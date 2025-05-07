$41.450.15
Since the evening of May 6, Russia has attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic missiles and 187 drones – Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3236 views

Russian forces launched 187 drones at Ukraine, 81 of which were destroyed, and 5 ballistic missiles, two of which were shot down. There were hits on houses and casualties.

Since the evening of May 6, Russia has attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic missiles and 187 drones – Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the evening of May 6, the Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with 187 drones: 81 were destroyed, and another 64 were lost locationally. 5 ballistic missiles were also launched. This was reported by the head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

According to Ignat, this attack was atypical, due to the fact that it lasted in several waves and began on the evening of May 6. He noted that the Russians deliberately launch both strike and imitation drones at the same time in order to complicate the work of air defense and mask real strikes.

Thus, we have a total of 187 UAVs. 81 strike drones were destroyed, and 64 drones were lost locationally

- said Ignat.

The information may be clarified, plus or minus 1-2 drones may eventually change

- he added.

He noted that there were hits by Shaheds on houses, and there are also victims.

In addition, five ballistic missiles were also used today, Iskander-M or SHKM-23, there are already specialists who will study the links, they will say later what type these missiles were

- Ignat said.

According to him, two of the five missiles were shot down by air defense forces, but this is not enough, as Ukraine still lacks the means to effectively intercept ballistics.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on the night of May 7, stating that the Russians launched 4 ballistic missiles and 142 drones overnight, and emphasizing that Russia must be held accountable for what it is doing.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Yurii Ihnat
9K720 Iskander
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
