Ukrainian allies are discussing the possibility of transferring additional Patriot air defense systems by June - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2848 views

Ukraine's allies are discussing the transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems by June. Among the potential suppliers are the USA and Greece, who are striving to reach an agreement before the NATO summit.

Ukrainian allies are discussing the possibility of transferring additional Patriot air defense systems by June - Reuters

Ukraine's allies are negotiating the supply of additional Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv and are seeking to reach an agreement before the NATO summit, which will be held at the end of June. Potential suppliers include the US and Greece. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

"Allies are seeking to reach an agreement to increase the number of Patriot missiles for Kyiv before the NATO summit," a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

At the same time, according to the source, potential suppliers of these systems include the US and Greece.

According to military analysts at Ukrainian Defence Express, as of April this year, Ukraine had seven fully combat-ready Patriot systems. Citing US officials, the New York Times reported on Sunday that Washington plans to send a Patriot system based in Israel to Ukraine after it is upgraded.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to buy at least 10 Patriot air defense systems from the United States, and European countries can finance this.

Ukraine will receive one Patriot from Israel and possibly another from Germany or Greece - NYT04.05.25, 16:49 • 4850 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Israel
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Greece
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
