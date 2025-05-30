Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected to take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday, June 2. Our state, which has repeatedly declared its commitment to the negotiation process, has announced its readiness for a new meeting with representatives of the aggressor state. What to expect from the next stage of negotiations - clarified the journalist of UNN.

Ukraine's position

After the statement of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov that the Russian delegation will be in Istanbul on June 2, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said that our state is not against meeting with the Russians. At the same time, he noted that Ukraine is still waiting for a "memorandum" in which Russia will present its vision of a ceasefire.

The Russian Foreign Ministry perceives "inconsistency" in Ukraine's position regarding negotiations

We are not against meetings with the Russians and we are waiting for their "memorandum", so that the meeting is not empty and can really bring the end of the war closer. The Russian side has at least four more days before departure to send us their document for processing. Ukraine has always been and will always be as constructive as possible - Umerov noted.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, during a telephone conversation discussed preparations for new negotiations with Russia with representatives of Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy.

During this conversation, Yermak drew the attention of partners to the fact that Russia has not yet handed over to Ukraine the so-called "memorandum" with its vision of steps towards a ceasefire. The head of the OP reminded that there was an agreement to do this after the completion of the exchange of prisoners. At the same time, the Russian side has already received a document that reflects the Ukrainian position.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, called on representatives of the aggressor state not to wait until Monday, but to hand over to Kyiv the Russian "memorandum" on the ceasefire.

Why wait until Monday? If the Russians have finally developed their "memorandum" - after ten days of reflection and strikes against Ukraine - it can be immediately handed over to us - Sybiha emphasized.

Kyiv, according to him, expects that the Russian side will not disrupt the next meeting and "immediately submit its proposals for consideration, as was agreed earlier."

Rubio, in a conversation with Lavrov, called for a bona fide dialogue with Ukraine - State Department

Russia will be represented by the same delegation

As for the Russian side, the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia in Istanbul will be represented by the same delegation as last time.

"The same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations from Russia," Zakharova said on the air of a Russian state channel.

At the same time, according to Russian media, Moscow is ready to submit a memorandum during the second round of renewed direct negotiations. Also, the Kremlin does not yet intend to say what conditions it will put forward for a ceasefire and whether these requirements are contained in the Russian draft memorandum.

It is also worth recalling that one of the fundamental positions of Russia is refusal from negotiations in the Vatican, Switzerland or any other negotiating platform, except Istanbul.

Who else will come to Istanbul

Special Representative of the US President for Ukraine Keith Kellogg reported that security advisers from the USA, France, Germany and Great Britain will take part in the next round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Kellogg noted that, according to him, this group previously participated in the formation of the Ukrainian version of the "memorandum" with 22 points during meetings in London and Paris.

I would advise Kyiv to refrain from statements that Ukraine will not participate in peace negotiations with Russia. You have to show that you are serious. The main goal of the negotiations is to achieve a ceasefire and stop the killings - said the diplomat.

Preparation of Russia's proposals for a new round of negotiations with Ukraine: what Lavrov discussed with Rubio

He also emphasized that the obstacle to holding negotiations is the absence of the Russian version of the so-called "memorandum".

At the same time, Acting Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations John Kelly stated during a meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations that the United States is considering withdrawing from negotiations on establishing peace in Ukraine if Russia makes "the wrong decision to continue the catastrophic war."

According to him, if Russia continues the war in Ukraine, Washington's negotiating efforts may be stopped.

It is worth noting that the White House has not yet confirmed whether US representatives will join the new stage of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul

Negotiations in Istanbul: what was the first meeting

Speaking to journalists after the first round of negotiations in Istanbul, Umerov said that the ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners were discussed during this meeting.

"The issue of ceasefire and exchange. These two issues were discussed," said Umerov.

When asked what the agenda of the next negotiations will be, whether new topics will be raised, Umerov answered: "We will inform you soon."

Currently, a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war in the format of "1000 for 1000" is essentially the only concrete result of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Medinsky stated that he had offered Umerov a date for the exchange of memorandums: the Ukrainian side allegedly "went to consult"