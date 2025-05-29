Rubio, in a conversation with Lavrov, called for a bona fide dialogue with Ukraine - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which he called for a constructive dialogue with Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, reports UNN.

Details

The statement notes that Rubio welcomed the recent exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia in the format of "1000 for 1000", which took place last weekend.

The Secretary of State reiterated President Trump's calls for a constructive, honest dialogue with Ukraine as the only way to end this war - the statement said.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that on May 28, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian chief diplomat Sergei Lavrov. In particular, it was about the preparation by the Russian side of concrete proposals for the next round of direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul.