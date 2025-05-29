Rubio, in a conversation with Lavrov, called for a bona fide dialogue with Ukraine - State Department

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 1992 views

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 14290 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 20996 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 37211 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 53353 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 97111 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 100309 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 110501 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100341 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171075 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.9m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 17482 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 71257 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 41833 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18389 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8398 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 37192 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 129980 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 207807 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 218331 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 222640 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8500 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18471 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 80445 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 140931 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 79745 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

Rubio, in a conversation with Lavrov, called for a bona fide dialogue with Ukraine - State Department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lavrov and called for a constructive dialogue with Ukraine. He also welcomed the exchange of prisoners between the countries.

Rubio, in a conversation with Lavrov, called for a bona fide dialogue with Ukraine - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which he called for a constructive dialogue with Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, reports UNN.

Details

The statement notes that Rubio welcomed the recent exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia in the format of "1000 for 1000", which took place last weekend.

The Secretary of State reiterated President Trump's calls for a constructive, honest dialogue with Ukraine as the only way to end this war 

- the statement said.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that on May 28, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian chief diplomat Sergei Lavrov. In particular, it was about the preparation by the Russian side of concrete proposals for the next round of direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.17
Bitcoin
$108,527.30
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,306.41
Ethereum
$2,736.77