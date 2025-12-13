Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
09:59 AM • 148 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:49 AM • 1696 views
Russia launched over 450 drones and 30 missiles, thousands without electricity in 7 regions: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attackPhoto
08:44 AM • 2000 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
December 13, 01:49 AM • 13829 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 28755 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 35328 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 32362 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 36449 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 40846 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 47565 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
4m/s
69%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargoDecember 13, 01:18 AM • 21448 views
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke outDecember 13, 02:28 AM • 11778 views
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhotoDecember 13, 02:48 AM • 17039 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideo04:32 AM • 18922 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA05:47 AM • 15040 views
Publications
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 8122 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 25856 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 47569 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 42975 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 54066 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Bill Clinton
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kherson Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US09:00 AM • 3504 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 42975 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 29968 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 60955 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 50713 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Over a million subscribers in Ukraine are without electricity after Russia's night attack on energy infrastructure. Missile and drone attacks were recorded in five regions, and five people were injured.

Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs

More than a million subscribers are currently without electricity in Ukraine after a massive night attack by the Russian Federation on the energy sector, and 5 people are known to have been injured, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Saturday on social media, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy launched painful strikes on the Ukrainian energy sector. More than a million subscribers are currently without electricity. Russia directed missiles and drones at five regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Chernihiv. At least 5 people were injured, fortunately, there were no fatalities.

- Klymenko wrote.

According to the minister, "the algorithms for responding to emergencies resulting from strikes on fuel and energy complex facilities, approved the day before, already allow for more operational action today: optimizing the involvement of forces, accelerating fire extinguishing, and minimizing the consequences of the attack."

As of now, rescuers have already extinguished 14 fires, and the liquidation of 2 more is ongoing. The most difficult situation with electricity supply is in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

- the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to him, "due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers in some regions were forced to stop extinguishing fires." "For the safety of personnel, we use remote extinguishing - robotic equipment and foam generators," Klymenko said.

Power outages: schedules not in effect in three regions after Russian night attack13.12.25, 11:31 • 648 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine