Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Tonight, the enemy launched painful strikes on the Ukrainian energy sector. More than a million subscribers are currently without electricity. Russia directed missiles and drones at five regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Chernihiv. At least 5 people were injured, fortunately, there were no fatalities. - Klymenko wrote.

According to the minister, "the algorithms for responding to emergencies resulting from strikes on fuel and energy complex facilities, approved the day before, already allow for more operational action today: optimizing the involvement of forces, accelerating fire extinguishing, and minimizing the consequences of the attack."

As of now, rescuers have already extinguished 14 fires, and the liquidation of 2 more is ongoing. The most difficult situation with electricity supply is in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. - the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to him, "due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers in some regions were forced to stop extinguishing fires." "For the safety of personnel, we use remote extinguishing - robotic equipment and foam generators," Klymenko said.

