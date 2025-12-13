Power outages: schedules not in effect in three regions after Russian night attack

After Russia's massive night attack on energy infrastructure, particularly in southern Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are currently not in effect in three regions, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Night shelling and blackouts

"On the night of December 12-13, the enemy launched a missile and drone attack on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions. As a result of the attack, as of morning, there are blacked-out consumers in Odesa, Chernihiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, grain storage facilities caught fire in Odesa port - Deputy Prime Minister

Ukrenergo clarified that a significant number of consumers in Odesa region (including part of Odesa city) and Mykolaiv region are without power, the right-bank part of Kherson region is completely without power. Also, as a result of the night drone attack, there are blacked-out consumers in Chernihiv region.

Russia launched over 450 drones and 30 missiles, thousands without electricity in 7 regions: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attack

Outage schedules

Due to the significant number of blacked-out consumers as a result of the shelling, hourly outage schedules are currently not in effect in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions. In the rest of Ukraine's regions, hourly outage schedules are currently being applied - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Also, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses continue to be in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

It is stated that an Anti-Crisis Headquarters for the restoration and stabilization of the energy infrastructure in the southern regions of the country has been deployed to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks.

Consequences in Odesa

"As a result of one of the most massive attacks in the city (Odesa - ed.), there is significant damage to the energy infrastructure, and there is no light or water. Restoration work began immediately after the shelling. (...) During the work, the delivery of technical water and other necessary resources to the districts was organized. Invincibility points are operating on site. Hospitals and other life support facilities in the city have been switched to alternative power sources. Water pumps are operating from generators," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported on Telegram.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported on social media that "as a result of the enemy attack, all traction substations in the city were left without electricity, the operation of trams and trolleybuses was temporarily suspended," and announced an increase in the number of buses on city routes.

According to the Ministry of Energy, emergency restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows. Energy workers will do everything possible to power all subscribers as soon as possible, the Ministry of Energy assured.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, December 13, as of 9:30 AM, its level was 5.8% higher than at the same time last Saturday. The reasons for such changes are a smaller number of applied restriction measures in most regions of Ukraine.

Yesterday, December 12, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the previous day.

"In regions where hourly outages are in effect, there is still a need for economical energy consumption. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances today. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend