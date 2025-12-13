Russia launched over 450 drones and 30 missiles, thousands without electricity in 7 regions: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with over 450 attack drones and 30 missiles, the main blow again targeting energy infrastructure, the south, and Odesa region; thousands of families are now without electricity after Russian strikes in 7 regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to the night Russian attack, UNN reports.

According to him, all necessary services are now working to restore electricity and water supply in our communities affected by the night Russian attack.

The main blow was again directed at our energy sector, at the south and Odesa region. Two people were wounded in Odesa region. More than a dozen civilian objects were damaged across the country. Thousands of families remain without electricity after tonight's strikes in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions. They also struck Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions. In total, the enemy used more than 450 attack drones and 30 missiles of various types. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President emphasized: "We are doing everything to restore and improve the situation. I thank all our people who are involved in the recovery."

"It is important that everyone now sees what Russia is doing. Every step they take in terror against our people, all attacks, because this is definitely not about ending the war. They continue to want to destroy our state, to inflict as much pain as possible on our people. That is why we need support in everything that will help protect lives and end this war: strengthening air defense and our soldiers at the front, strengthening our long-range capabilities and strengthening pressure on Russia," the Head of State pointed out.