Russia launched over 450 drones and 30 missiles, thousands without electricity in 7 regions: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attack

December 13, 01:49 AM • 11820 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 24220 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 30498 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 28763 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 33446 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 39211 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 44051 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 51080 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 39422 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24937 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargoDecember 13, 01:18 AM • 17356 views
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke outDecember 13, 02:28 AM • 7136 views
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhotoDecember 13, 02:48 AM • 13264 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideo04:32 AM • 15563 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA05:47 AM • 11753 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 2102 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 22848 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 44051 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 38984 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 51080 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Musician
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 38978 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 28771 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 59614 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 49610 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 54382 views
Russia launched over 450 drones and 30 missiles, thousands without electricity in 7 regions: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Russia launched an overnight attack on Ukraine, using over 450 attack drones and 30 missiles, with the main strike targeting the energy infrastructure of the south and Odesa region. Thousands of families were left without electricity in 7 regions, and two people were injured in Odesa region.

Russia launched over 450 drones and 30 missiles, thousands without electricity in 7 regions: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with over 450 attack drones and 30 missiles, the main blow again targeting energy infrastructure, the south, and Odesa region; thousands of families are now without electricity after Russian strikes in 7 regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to the night Russian attack, UNN reports.

According to him, all necessary services are now working to restore electricity and water supply in our communities affected by the night Russian attack.

The main blow was again directed at our energy sector, at the south and Odesa region. Two people were wounded in Odesa region. More than a dozen civilian objects were damaged across the country. Thousands of families remain without electricity after tonight's strikes in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions. They also struck Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions. In total, the enemy used more than 450 attack drones and 30 missiles of various types.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President emphasized: "We are doing everything to restore and improve the situation. I thank all our people who are involved in the recovery."

"It is important that everyone now sees what Russia is doing. Every step they take in terror against our people, all attacks, because this is definitely not about ending the war. They continue to want to destroy our state, to inflict as much pain as possible on our people. That is why we need support in everything that will help protect lives and end this war: strengthening air defense and our soldiers at the front, strengthening our long-range capabilities and strengthening pressure on Russia," the Head of State pointed out.

For all our diplomatic efforts to yield results, we need to put pressure on the aggressor to end the war they started. I thank everyone who understands this and is ready to help.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine