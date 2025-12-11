$42.280.10
Exclusive
08:43 AM
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
11:59 AM
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine getDecember 11, 02:22 AM • 22611 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote againstDecember 11, 02:57 AM • 29977 views
CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotageDecember 11, 03:31 AM • 11740 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideoDecember 11, 04:03 AM • 25788 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 7944 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 8400 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 37440 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 38737 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 45583 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 3188 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 21039 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 26875 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 23068 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 31304 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 622 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced an expected reduction in the duration of power outages in Ukraine this weekend. This is due to the coordination of efforts to restore the energy system and ensure reserves after the shelling.

Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend

Ukraine expects a reduction in the duration of blackouts this weekend. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after another meeting of the energy headquarters, reports UNN.

Our goal is for people to have light. We expect a reduction in the duration of blackouts this weekend.

- Svyrydenko emphasized.

Details

The Prime Minister also emphasized that during the staff meeting, she heard reports on the state of the energy system.

We coordinated further actions for post-shelling recovery, ensuring necessary fuel and equipment reserves, protecting facilities, increasing generation, and most importantly, providing people with light.

- she added.

Svyrydenko noted that she is monitoring the implementation of the government's decision to revise the list of critical infrastructure, and also expects actual optimization of electricity consumption locally from all regional military administrations.

Separate attention was paid to connecting cogeneration units to the general network. The government adopted relevant decisions last week. Distributed generation facilities should fully operate, which will help replenish the electricity deficit in the network. All ministries and regional military administrations were instructed to ensure the availability of alternative power sources for all life support facilities.

- the Prime Minister summarized.

Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions09.12.25, 20:20 • 43930 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine