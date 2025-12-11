Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend

Ukraine expects a reduction in the duration of blackouts this weekend. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after another meeting of the energy headquarters, reports UNN.

Our goal is for people to have light. We expect a reduction in the duration of blackouts this weekend. - Svyrydenko emphasized.

Details

The Prime Minister also emphasized that during the staff meeting, she heard reports on the state of the energy system.

We coordinated further actions for post-shelling recovery, ensuring necessary fuel and equipment reserves, protecting facilities, increasing generation, and most importantly, providing people with light. - she added.

Svyrydenko noted that she is monitoring the implementation of the government's decision to revise the list of critical infrastructure, and also expects actual optimization of electricity consumption locally from all regional military administrations.

Separate attention was paid to connecting cogeneration units to the general network. The government adopted relevant decisions last week. Distributed generation facilities should fully operate, which will help replenish the electricity deficit in the network. All ministries and regional military administrations were instructed to ensure the availability of alternative power sources for all life support facilities. - the Prime Minister summarized.

