British PM and European Commission President discussed "crucial moment" for Ukraine

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 13, 03:54 PM • 12514 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 20193 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 17823 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 18284 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 16907 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 13247 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 14277 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14548 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13000 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13405 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.4m/s
75%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 23514 views
"Peace is not far off": Erdogan after meeting with Putin said he wants to talk to TrumpDecember 13, 12:45 PM • 10415 views
Terms for restoring electricity and water supply in Odesa are currently unknown — Lysak, head of the Military AdministrationDecember 13, 02:29 PM • 4126 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 16794 views
Czech Republic will not guarantee financing for Ukraine - BabišDecember 13, 04:29 PM • 6344 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 16898 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 23622 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 28396 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 38538 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 61616 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Friedrich Merz
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Belarus
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 13254 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 14944 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 20273 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 54939 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 36113 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Mi-8

British PM and European Commission President discussed "crucial moment" for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed a peace plan for Ukraine and the use of frozen Russian assets. The parties agreed that Europe would support Ukraine in achieving a just peace.

British PM and European Commission President discussed "crucial moment" for Ukraine

On Saturday, December 13, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine and the possibility of using frozen Russian assets. This was reported by the press service of the British government, according to UNN.

The Prime Minister spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this evening. Their discussion focused on the ongoing work on a US-led peace plan aimed at ending the killings in Ukraine.

- the message says.

The parties agreed that it is now "a crucial moment for Ukraine's future, and that Europe will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes to achieve a just and lasting peace."

In addition, the parties discussed progress in attracting frozen assets of the Russian regime to help Ukraine and the measures announced during the UK-EU summit in May.

Recall

Foreign policy advisers from the US, Ukraine, Germany and other countries will continue talks on a peace plan for Ukraine in Berlin. The talks will take place ahead of a summit involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

European officials are concerned that a new US-initiated peace deal in Ukraine could allow Russia to use a demilitarized zone to re-invade Donbas. Moscow demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, while Kyiv refuses to cede territory.

Finnish President Stubb canceled US visit for European discussions on peace in Ukraine13.12.25, 13:54 • 3716 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
European Commission
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Berlin