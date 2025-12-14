British PM and European Commission President discussed "crucial moment" for Ukraine

On Saturday, December 13, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine and the possibility of using frozen Russian assets. This was reported by the press service of the British government, according to UNN.

The Prime Minister spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this evening. Their discussion focused on the ongoing work on a US-led peace plan aimed at ending the killings in Ukraine. - the message says.

The parties agreed that it is now "a crucial moment for Ukraine's future, and that Europe will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes to achieve a just and lasting peace."

In addition, the parties discussed progress in attracting frozen assets of the Russian regime to help Ukraine and the measures announced during the UK-EU summit in May.

Recall

Foreign policy advisers from the US, Ukraine, Germany and other countries will continue talks on a peace plan for Ukraine in Berlin. The talks will take place ahead of a summit involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

European officials are concerned that a new US-initiated peace deal in Ukraine could allow Russia to use a demilitarized zone to re-invade Donbas. Moscow demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, while Kyiv refuses to cede territory.

