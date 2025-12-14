Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and wounded

On Saturday, December 13, a shooting occurred in the area of Brown University (USA), as a result of which at least 2 people died and 8 were injured. The university administration declared an emergency and advised students and staff to remain in safe premises. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg, Associated Press (AP).

Details

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday, December 13, near the Barus & Holley engineering faculty building of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Students were urged to remain in shelters and not leave the academic premises until the check was completed.

The first reports of an active shooter came in at 4:22 PM local time: students and staff were urged to lock doors, turn off phones, and hide, following the "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT" rules.

President Donald Trump noted on social media that the FBI is working at the scene.

According to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, two people died and 8 more were injured and are in critical but stable condition. Authorities did not specify whether students were among the victims. - stated in the AP post.

Deputy Police Chief Timothy O'Hara said the suspect was dressed in black and was last seen walking. The mayor noted that a person previously detained on suspicion of involvement in the crime was later found to be uninvolved.

It is noted that the shooting occurred near the Barus & Holley building - a seven-story complex where the university's engineering and physics departments are located.

Brown University is a private institution with approximately 7,300 undergraduate students and over 3,000 graduate students. Saturday was the second day of final exams for the fall semester.

