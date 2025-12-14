$42.270.00
December 13, 03:54 PM • 14274 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 24627 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 20484 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 20768 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 18727 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 14083 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 14962 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14846 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13202 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13581 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

A shooting near Brown University on December 13 resulted in 2 deaths and 8 injuries. The FBI is investigating the incident that occurred near the engineering faculty.

Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and wounded

On Saturday, December 13, a shooting occurred in the area of Brown University (USA), as a result of which at least 2 people died and 8 were injured. The university administration declared an emergency and advised students and staff to remain in safe premises. This is reported by UNN with reference to BloombergAssociated Press (AP).

Details

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday, December 13, near the Barus & Holley engineering faculty building of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Students were urged to remain in shelters and not leave the academic premises until the check was completed.

The first reports of an active shooter came in at 4:22 PM local time: students and staff were urged to lock doors, turn off phones, and hide, following the "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT" rules.

President Donald Trump noted on social media that the FBI is working at the scene. 

According to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, two people died and 8 more were injured and are in critical but stable condition. Authorities did not specify whether students were among the victims.

- stated in the AP post.

Deputy Police Chief Timothy O'Hara said the suspect was dressed in black and was last seen walking. The mayor noted that a person previously detained on suspicion of involvement in the crime was later found to be uninvolved.

It is noted that the shooting occurred near the Barus & Holley building - a seven-story complex where the university's engineering and physics departments are located.

Brown University is a private institution with approximately 7,300 undergraduate students and over 3,000 graduate students. Saturday was the second day of final exams for the fall semester.

Recall

A shooting occurred at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania during outdoor festivities. One person died and six others were injured.

Shooting at the University of Florida: two dead, six wounded18.04.25, 02:24 • 3535 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Associated Press
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States