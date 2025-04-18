Shooting at the University of Florida: two dead, six wounded

$41.220.04
Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread
05:00 AM • 18955 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 34993 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101352 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 74335 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 81305 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 79098 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 64112 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 54334 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 56243 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58465 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

A record herd of red deer has been recorded in the Chernobyl Reserve: photo

April 17, 09:40 PM • 16994 views

The occupiers have blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge: what is known

12:38 AM • 18299 views

Macron announced a new round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

01:13 AM • 20782 views

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

02:32 AM • 19649 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

04:28 AM • 20115 views
Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

05:00 AM • 18955 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101352 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 75930 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 89876 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 128555 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Andriy Yermak

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

Paris

Kyiv

Kharkiv

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

05:50 AM • 116 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 14466 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 27763 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 31370 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 125708 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

ATACMS

Telegram

Shooting at the University of Florida: two dead, six wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1402 views

In Tallahassee, a 20-year-old student opened fire near the student center. Two people died, six were injured, and the attacker himself was detained.

Shooting at the University of Florida: two dead, six wounded

A shooting occurred near the student center of Florida State University in Tallahassee, USA, killing two people and injuring six others. A 20-year-old student of the same educational institution is suspected of committing the crime. This is reported by ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the arrest of the attacker - Phoenix Aikner was wounded. He was hospitalized and is currently in custody, his life is not in danger.

He was taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries

- law enforcement officials told ABC News.

According to police, the attacker had a pistol and a rifle with him.

According to ABC News, Phoenix Aikner is the son of the current deputy sheriff of Leon County. Sheriff Walter McNeil said that the guy had access to his mother's weapon.

The suspect's mother has worked as a deputy sheriff in the department for over 18 years, and "her service to the community has been exceptional"

- McNeil said.

The detainee was also a "longtime member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office Youth Advisory Board" and participated in several training programs, so "it is not surprising that he had access to weapons."

The police noted that the campus is currently safe. The identities of the deceased are not disclosed, but it is known that they were not students.

The medical center reported that six patients were brought to them - all in satisfactory stable condition.

Second-year student Paula Maldonado told ABC News that she was in class near the student center when she heard screams.

Immediately after that, an active threat alarm went off. We turned off the lights, barricaded the door with desks and hid

- she said.

One of the students advised her to use a backpack as protection. After a while, a police officer entered the classroom, and the students initially thought it was the shooter. Then another officer ordered everyone to leave with their hands up.

Another student, Daniella Striti, was in a building across from the student center when the sirens went off. People standing on the street ran into the building. According to her, the students were evacuated, and numerous law enforcement officers arrived at the scene.

President Donald Trump was informed about the events, said White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt. Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem expressed her condolences to the students, their families and teachers and stated: "There is no place for violence in US society."

The university announced that classes are canceled until Friday inclusive.

Let us remind you

A suspect was detained in Dallas in connection with a school shooting. As a result of the incident, four students received injuries of varying degrees of severity, three of them - serious firearms.

Mass shooting near a school in Sweden: there are wounded04.02.25, 14:50 • 24165 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Donald Trump
United States
