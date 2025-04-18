Shooting at the University of Florida: two dead, six wounded

A shooting occurred near the student center of Florida State University in Tallahassee, USA, killing two people and injuring six others. A 20-year-old student of the same educational institution is suspected of committing the crime. This is reported by ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the arrest of the attacker - Phoenix Aikner was wounded. He was hospitalized and is currently in custody, his life is not in danger.

He was taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries - law enforcement officials told ABC News.

According to police, the attacker had a pistol and a rifle with him.

According to ABC News, Phoenix Aikner is the son of the current deputy sheriff of Leon County. Sheriff Walter McNeil said that the guy had access to his mother's weapon.

The suspect's mother has worked as a deputy sheriff in the department for over 18 years, and "her service to the community has been exceptional" - McNeil said.

The detainee was also a "longtime member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office Youth Advisory Board" and participated in several training programs, so "it is not surprising that he had access to weapons."

The police noted that the campus is currently safe. The identities of the deceased are not disclosed, but it is known that they were not students.

The medical center reported that six patients were brought to them - all in satisfactory stable condition.

Second-year student Paula Maldonado told ABC News that she was in class near the student center when she heard screams.

Immediately after that, an active threat alarm went off. We turned off the lights, barricaded the door with desks and hid - she said.

One of the students advised her to use a backpack as protection. After a while, a police officer entered the classroom, and the students initially thought it was the shooter. Then another officer ordered everyone to leave with their hands up.

Another student, Daniella Striti, was in a building across from the student center when the sirens went off. People standing on the street ran into the building. According to her, the students were evacuated, and numerous law enforcement officers arrived at the scene.

President Donald Trump was informed about the events, said White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt. Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem expressed her condolences to the students, their families and teachers and stated: "There is no place for violence in US society."

The university announced that classes are canceled until Friday inclusive.

Let us remind you

A suspect was detained in Dallas in connection with a school shooting. As a result of the incident, four students received injuries of varying degrees of severity, three of them - serious firearms.

Mass shooting near a school in Sweden: there are wounded