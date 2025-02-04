Mass shooting near a school in Sweden: there are wounded

In the city of Örebro, Sweden, a mass shooting took place near the Risbergska school. Police report five wounded, but their condition is still unknown. This was reported by SVT, according to UNN.

Eyewitnesses say they heard several shots.

Police, medics and rescuers are already working at the scene, and a special unit has been dispatched.

The police also urged people not to go out in the area of the shooting, and all schools in Erebro locked students indoors for safety.

The media quoted a person who knew one of the teachers at the school.

According to her, she received an SMS message from him: “He wrote that automatic weapons were being fired at the school and they were hiding in a room.

Justice Minister Gunnar Stremmer reacted to the events, calling the situation very serious.

“The reports of a violent attack in Erebro are very serious. Police are already on the scene and the operation is ongoing. The government is in close contact with law enforcement and is closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

According to law enforcement officials, the case is currently being investigated under the articles “attempted murder, arson and serious criminal use of weapons.

