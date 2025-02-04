Mass shooting near a school in Sweden: there are wounded

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34523 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71254 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103439 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106741 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124991 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102604 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130630 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103600 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113334 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 103862 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103862 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 96803 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96803 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113484 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113484 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details
09:52 AM • 30316 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30316 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 107946 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107946 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34523 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124990 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130629 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163353 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153378 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153378 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 4457 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4457 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 11151 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11151 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107946 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113484 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138839 views
Mass shooting near a school in Sweden: there are wounded

Mass shooting near a school in Sweden: there are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24082 views

In the city of Erebro, a shooting took place near the Risbergska school, injuring five people. The police are conducting a special operation, all schools in the city are closed, and students are locked indoors.

In the city of Örebro, Sweden, a mass shooting took place near the Risbergska school. Police report five wounded, but their condition is still unknown. This was reported by SVT, according to UNN

Eyewitnesses say they heard several shots.

Police, medics and rescuers are already working at the scene, and a special unit has been dispatched.

The police also urged people not to go out in the area of the shooting, and all schools in Erebro locked students indoors for safety.

The media quoted a person who knew one of the teachers at the school.

According to her, she received an SMS message from him: “He wrote that automatic weapons were being fired at the school and they were hiding in a room.

Justice Minister Gunnar Stremmer reacted to the events, calling the situation very serious.

“The reports of a violent attack in Erebro are very serious. Police are already on the scene and the operation is ongoing. The government is in close contact with law enforcement and is closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

According to law enforcement officials, the case is currently being investigated under the articles “attempted murder, arson and serious criminal use of weapons.

Recall

On January 30, in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, an unknown person sent a letter to Lyceum 246 threatening to shoot everyone in the institution. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

swedenSweden
kyivKyiv

