The murder of Portnov in Spain: the judge has classified the case, the details of the crime are shocking
Kyiv • UNN
The Spanish judge has classified the case of the murder of Andriy Portnov. 9 shell casings were found at the scene of the crime, which indicates the intentional murder of Yanukovych's former advisor.
The Spanish judge investigating the murder of Andriy Portnov, former adviser to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, has classified the case. This was reported by the EFE agency, reports UNN.
Details
According to the publication, citing sources in the High Court of Justice of Madrid, 9 cartridges were found at the crime scene. However, the exact number of gunshot wounds Portnov sustained cannot be determined.
At the same time, the publication notes that the large number of cartridges found at the scene clearly indicated the intention to kill Portnov. It may also indicate that Portnov's killer likely used the entire magazine of a firearm.
Reference
Andriy Portnov was shot dead in Madrid near the American School. Later, the Spanish media showed a video from the scene of the shooting of Portnov.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the death of Andriy Portnov. As of May 22, no suspects have been arrested in the case.
Reminder
Andriy Portnov tried to rewrite an elite mansion worth 2.5 million euros to his children. This happened shortly before his murder.