Portnov wanted to transfer an elite mansion to his children a few months before the murder: he may have been trying to hide the property
Andriy Portnov, who was killed in Spain, tried to transfer an elite mansion worth 2.5 million euros to his children. This happened shortly before the murder of the ex-deputy head of the Presidential Administration during the Yanukovych era.
The former deputy head of the Administration of the President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov, who was killed in Spain the day before, tried to transfer property to his children a few months before the murder. We are talking about an elite mansion worth 2.5 million euros. This is written by El Pais with reference to sources, reports UNN.
Details
According to the publication, Portnov, while in Madrid, applied to a capital notary office a few months ago to transfer ownership of a mansion he owned to his children, on the outskirts of Kyiv, in Kozyn, on the banks of the Dnipro, worth 2.5 million euros.
Sources suggest that he may be trying to hide the property or avoid its confiscation in the event of sanctions or criminal prosecution.
Let us remind you
Earlier, a source close to the investigation told Reuters that an unknown armed man or armed men shot dead a former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov on Wednesday morning near the gate of the American School in the wealthy Posuelo district of Madrid. Cadena SER radio station reported that the man was taking his children to school when he was shot.
The National Police of Spain confirmed the death of Andriy Portnov, a former associate of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the murder of the former deputy head of the Administration of the President of Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov.