Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces answered whether the Defense Forces are withdrawing from Kamyanske

The spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces denied the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Kamyanske in Zaporizhzhia, stating that Ukrainian military personnel are holding their positions and repelling enemy attacks. Russians are trying to seize Kamyanske to control the Simferopol-Kharkiv highway and fire on Stepnohirsk and Zaporizhzhia.