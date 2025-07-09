$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
06:25 PM • 3633 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 58335 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 47344 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 56940 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 94560 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 55936 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 117331 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56031 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68272 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90647 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
61%
742mm
Popular news
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 89212 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 36062 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 27684 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 20683 views
First documented case: robotic systems successfully stormed the occupiers' positions05:51 PM • 4337 views
Publications
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 20753 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 27755 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 36132 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 58320 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 89279 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 119550 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 250734 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 431622 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 261751 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 370949 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Tags
Places

Dnieper

News by theme
Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces answered whether the Defense Forces are withdrawing from Kamyanske

The spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces denied the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Kamyanske in Zaporizhzhia, stating that Ukrainian military personnel are holding their positions and repelling enemy attacks. Russians are trying to seize Kamyanske to control the Simferopol-Kharkiv highway and fire on Stepnohirsk and Zaporizhzhia.

War • June 29, 08:36 AM • 63951 views
An enemy ship is on duty in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile strike

As of the morning of 21. 06.2025, one Russian ship, a Kalibr missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to 2 missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and 2 enemy ships are in the Mediterranean Sea.

War • June 21, 03:47 AM • 4056 views
Naval sailors destroyed 10 "Shaheds" on the night of June 21 - Ukrainian Navy

On the night of June 21, Ukrainian naval sailors destroyed 10 enemy kamikaze drones "SHAHED-136". The Southern Defense Forces are ready for a new wave of Russian assaults.

War • June 21, 03:19 AM • 3696 views
Since the beginning of June 20, 157 battles have been recorded at the front - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On June 20, 2025, 157 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy carried out 3445 shellings and used 847 kamikaze drones. The most active battles took place in the Pokrovsky, Pivnichno-Slobozhansky, and Kursk directions.

War • June 20, 09:38 PM • 3173 views
The Czech Republic will continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine until 2026

The Czech Republic plans to supply ammunition to Ukraine until 2026 and has already covered 18 countries with the initiative to purchase more than 1. 5 million shells. It is important to maintain political support for the program after the elections.

Politics • June 17, 02:42 PM • 4265 views
ISW: Putin wants to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO

Putin's demands regarding the cessation of war in Ukraine indicate the Kremlin's desire to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO. Russia intends to increase its territorial claims.

War • May 29, 03:04 AM • 20101 views
The UN concluded that Russian drone strikes on civilians in Kherson region are crimes against humanity: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted

The UN Commission has established that Russian forces committed crimes against humanity by attacking civilians with drones in Kherson region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation.

War • May 28, 04:38 PM • 3320 views
In Kherson region, Russians are trying to force the Dnipro River in small groups and capture several islands - spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces

Russian troops are trying to force the Dnipro River in small groups to push Ukrainian defenders away from the Antonivsky bridges and capture the islands of Zabech, Stryga, and Kozolysky.

War • May 23, 11:32 AM • 5399 views
Portnov wanted to transfer an elite mansion to his children a few months before the murder: he may have been trying to hide the property

Andriy Portnov, who was killed in Spain, tried to transfer an elite mansion worth 2. 5 million euros to his children. This happened shortly before the murder of the ex-deputy head of the Presidential Administration during the Yanukovych era.

Society • May 22, 06:46 PM • 20075 views
In Kyiv, a woman fell into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge: it was not possible to save her

In Kyiv, rescuers found the body of a woman of about 40 years old 900 meters from the Pedestrian Bridge. Despite resuscitation measures, it was not possible to save her.

Kyiv • May 6, 04:40 PM • 19723 views
At least UAH 153 million was stolen from the Kyiv budget during the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge - SBU

The SBU has uncovered the embezzlement of UAH 153 million from the Kyiv budget during the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge. Kyiv City State Administration officials artificially inflated the cost of building materials, including nets for strengthening supports.

Kyiv • April 22, 11:04 AM • 8552 views
Dnipro was subjected to a missile attack by the Russian Federation: a fitness center, a hotel and an office were damaged

In the morning, Dnipro was subjected to a missile attack, civilian objects were damaged. Air defense forces destroyed 3 UAVs and 3 missiles, there were no casualties.

War • April 18, 05:26 AM • 6934 views
We can divide Ukraine, like post-war Berlin - Kellogg

Kit Kellogg proposed dividing Ukraine along the Dnieper, stationing Western troops on the right bank. This implies ceding the eastern territories to Russia, but the idea is unlikely to find support in Moscow.

War • April 11, 09:10 PM • 7370 views
In Kherson region, the occupiers are training on civilians with FPV drones, hunting children - Southern Defense Forces

In the island zone of Kherson region, Russians have set up a training center for FPV drone operators and use civilians, including children, for training, hunting them.

War • March 31, 08:00 AM • 21192 views
"Russia is mocking the world's peacekeeping efforts": Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones. The massive strike hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

War • March 29, 09:29 AM • 23533 views
Europe is considering various options regarding the contingent in Ukraine, including "somewhere along the Dnipro River" - AP

European military are planning options for deploying a contingent to Ukraine, including positioning along the Dnipro River. The strength of the forces could range from 10,000 to 30,000 troops.

War • March 27, 10:59 AM • 27577 views
Traffic on the Southern Bridge will be partially restricted in Kyiv: what is known

From March 28 to August 1, traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank will be partially restricted. The restrictions are related to the repair of the right-bank overpass.

Society • March 26, 03:09 PM • 41379 views
He saw a swan and rushed to it: rescuers pulled a dog out of icy water in Kyiv

On the Sobache Gyrylo Bay in Kyiv's Obolon district, a dog saw a swan, ran out onto the thin ice and fell into the water. Rescuers successfully rescued the animal and handed it over to its grateful owner.

Kyiv • February 18, 01:45 PM • 33943 views
Transport operation during alarms in Kyiv: what KCMA decided

The KCMA is considering changing the mode of public transport during an air alert due to a transport collapse. A working group has been set up to develop new algorithms for passengers and drivers.

Society • February 6, 06:28 PM • 102786 views
Wreckage of a downed drone fell into a pond in Kyiv: what is known about the incident

The wreckage of a downed drone crashed into a water body in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, with no fire or casualties. A video of the drone floating in the Dnipro is circulating on social media.

War • January 21, 07:37 PM • 68628 views
Almost the entire island zone of the Dnipro River in Kherson region is under the fire control of the Defense Forces

Almost the entire island zone of the Dnipro River in Kherson region is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Every day, the occupiers make 5-7 attempts to land on the islands, including Kozatsky Island, but without success.

War • December 25, 02:52 PM • 22487 views
Russian Federation in Zaporozhye prepares attack aircraft to conduct attacks in some areas - "south"

The invaders rotate and train attack aircraft in the Gulyai-pole and Orekhovsky directions. During the day, the enemy lost 68 soldiers, equipment and made 7 unsuccessful assault attempts at the mouth of the Dnieper.

War • December 9, 08:32 AM • 19027 views
The defense forces repelled 21 attacks in the Pokrovsky direction, 11 clashes continue

In the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders carried out 32 attacks in the areas of 5 settlements. In total, 119 military clashes took place during the day, the most active battles in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions.

War • December 6, 02:39 PM • 21762 views
Russian soldiers drown trying to land on Dnipro islands in Kherson - partisans

Two soldiers from the 61st Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation were killed after a drone attack near Belogrudy Island. Partisans report frequent deaths of Russians due to poor training and difficult conditions.

War • December 5, 08:41 AM • 19665 views
In the area of the Antonovsky bridge, the situation has worsened: is there a risk of forcing the Dnieper?

Near the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson, the situation has worsened due to the training of Russians to cross the river in small groups. The Southern Defense Forces report daily clashes, but no large-scale crossing is expected.

War • November 27, 02:02 PM • 20389 views
The vast majority of islands near Kherson are under the control of the Defense Forces

Ukrainian defense forces are in control of most of the islands near Kherson. The enemy tries to land and seize a bridgehead on the right bank of the Dnipro every day.

War • October 29, 06:51 PM • 24833 views
General Staff: 166 combat engagements in the frontline, one third in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the last day, 166 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 104 air strikes and over 4,500 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in various parts of the frontline.

War • October 23, 05:19 AM • 24284 views
Occupants mostly shell Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles - RPA

Occupants are shelling Kryvyi Rih mainly with ballistic missiles from Crimea. After the enemy retreated beyond the Dnipro River, shelling with artillery and MLRS stopped, said the head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional Military Administration.

War • October 20, 10:56 AM • 25511 views
Part of the Russian military refuses to perform combat missions in Zaporizhzhia - “ATESH”

ATES guerrillas report disobedience of soldiers of the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhya sector. The reasons are extortion by the command, lack of proper equipment and violence against those who refuse to pay.

War • October 15, 11:28 AM • 13290 views
In Kyiv, a teenager fell into the Dnipro River after drinking alcohol. He was pulled out and handed over to doctors

After drinking alcohol, a 15-year-old boy fell into the Dnipro River and floated downstream. Passersby filmed it, called the police, and pulled him out of the water.

Crimes and emergencies • October 10, 02:34 PM • 17200 views