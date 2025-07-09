The spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces denied the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Kamyanske in Zaporizhzhia, stating that Ukrainian military personnel are holding their positions and repelling enemy attacks. Russians are trying to seize Kamyanske to control the Simferopol-Kharkiv highway and fire on Stepnohirsk and Zaporizhzhia.
As of the morning of 21. 06.2025, one Russian ship, a Kalibr missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to 2 missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and 2 enemy ships are in the Mediterranean Sea.
On the night of June 21, Ukrainian naval sailors destroyed 10 enemy kamikaze drones "SHAHED-136". The Southern Defense Forces are ready for a new wave of Russian assaults.
On June 20, 2025, 157 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy carried out 3445 shellings and used 847 kamikaze drones. The most active battles took place in the Pokrovsky, Pivnichno-Slobozhansky, and Kursk directions.
The Czech Republic plans to supply ammunition to Ukraine until 2026 and has already covered 18 countries with the initiative to purchase more than 1. 5 million shells. It is important to maintain political support for the program after the elections.
Putin's demands regarding the cessation of war in Ukraine indicate the Kremlin's desire to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO. Russia intends to increase its territorial claims.
The UN Commission has established that Russian forces committed crimes against humanity by attacking civilians with drones in Kherson region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation.
Russian troops are trying to force the Dnipro River in small groups to push Ukrainian defenders away from the Antonivsky bridges and capture the islands of Zabech, Stryga, and Kozolysky.
Andriy Portnov, who was killed in Spain, tried to transfer an elite mansion worth 2. 5 million euros to his children. This happened shortly before the murder of the ex-deputy head of the Presidential Administration during the Yanukovych era.
In Kyiv, rescuers found the body of a woman of about 40 years old 900 meters from the Pedestrian Bridge. Despite resuscitation measures, it was not possible to save her.
The SBU has uncovered the embezzlement of UAH 153 million from the Kyiv budget during the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge. Kyiv City State Administration officials artificially inflated the cost of building materials, including nets for strengthening supports.
In the morning, Dnipro was subjected to a missile attack, civilian objects were damaged. Air defense forces destroyed 3 UAVs and 3 missiles, there were no casualties.
Kit Kellogg proposed dividing Ukraine along the Dnieper, stationing Western troops on the right bank. This implies ceding the eastern territories to Russia, but the idea is unlikely to find support in Moscow.
In the island zone of Kherson region, Russians have set up a training center for FPV drone operators and use civilians, including children, for training, hunting them.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones. The massive strike hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.
European military are planning options for deploying a contingent to Ukraine, including positioning along the Dnipro River. The strength of the forces could range from 10,000 to 30,000 troops.
From March 28 to August 1, traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank will be partially restricted. The restrictions are related to the repair of the right-bank overpass.
On the Sobache Gyrylo Bay in Kyiv's Obolon district, a dog saw a swan, ran out onto the thin ice and fell into the water. Rescuers successfully rescued the animal and handed it over to its grateful owner.
The KCMA is considering changing the mode of public transport during an air alert due to a transport collapse. A working group has been set up to develop new algorithms for passengers and drivers.
The wreckage of a downed drone crashed into a water body in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, with no fire or casualties. A video of the drone floating in the Dnipro is circulating on social media.
Almost the entire island zone of the Dnipro River in Kherson region is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Every day, the occupiers make 5-7 attempts to land on the islands, including Kozatsky Island, but without success.
The invaders rotate and train attack aircraft in the Gulyai-pole and Orekhovsky directions. During the day, the enemy lost 68 soldiers, equipment and made 7 unsuccessful assault attempts at the mouth of the Dnieper.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders carried out 32 attacks in the areas of 5 settlements. In total, 119 military clashes took place during the day, the most active battles in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions.
Two soldiers from the 61st Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation were killed after a drone attack near Belogrudy Island. Partisans report frequent deaths of Russians due to poor training and difficult conditions.
Near the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson, the situation has worsened due to the training of Russians to cross the river in small groups. The Southern Defense Forces report daily clashes, but no large-scale crossing is expected.
Ukrainian defense forces are in control of most of the islands near Kherson. The enemy tries to land and seize a bridgehead on the right bank of the Dnipro every day.
Over the last day, 166 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 104 air strikes and over 4,500 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in various parts of the frontline.
Occupants are shelling Kryvyi Rih mainly with ballistic missiles from Crimea. After the enemy retreated beyond the Dnipro River, shelling with artillery and MLRS stopped, said the head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional Military Administration.
ATES guerrillas report disobedience of soldiers of the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhya sector. The reasons are extortion by the command, lack of proper equipment and violence against those who refuse to pay.
After drinking alcohol, a 15-year-old boy fell into the Dnipro River and floated downstream. Passersby filmed it, called the police, and pulled him out of the water.