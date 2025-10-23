Ukrainian defenders debunked fake news about the capture of the Ostriv microdistrict in Kherson

Ukrainian defenders have proven that Kherson is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, refuting the enemy's fabricated "information" that "Russian infantry" allegedly walks along the right bank of the southern city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

The information about the capture of the Ostriv microdistrict in Kherson by the Russians is fake. This was refuted by soldiers of the 34th Marine Corps Coastal Defense Brigade, who posted a video with Ukrainian defenders in this area.

Thus, it has been proven that the "throw-in" about the alleged "crossing of the Dnieper" by Russian troops does not correspond to reality.

The 34th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the enemy has no chance of crossing or consolidating on the right bank, and Kherson and the bank are under control.

Recall

On the night of October 21, Russian troops attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with Shahed drones. As a result of the attack, three people were hospitalized.

On October 20, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,130 military personnel and 437 units of equipment.

