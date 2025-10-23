Over the past day, the Russian Federation lost another 920 servicemen in the war against Ukraine - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, October 22, Russian troops suffered losses of about 920 people killed and wounded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.10.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 170 (+920) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 282 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 453 (+6)

artillery systems ‒ 938 (+24)

MLRS ‒ 525 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 230 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 386 (+626)

cruise missiles ‒ 880 (+16)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 228 (+106)

special equipment ‒ 981 (0)

The data is being updated.

