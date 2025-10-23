$41.740.01
Over the past day, the Russian Federation lost another 920 servicemen in the war against Ukraine - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1370 views

Over the past day, October 22, Russian troops' losses amounted to about 920 people. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 2 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, and 626 UAVs.

Over the past day, the Russian Federation lost another 920 servicemen in the war against Ukraine - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, October 22, Russian troops suffered losses of about 920 people killed and wounded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.10.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 170 (+920) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 282 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 453 (+6)
        • artillery systems ‒ 938 (+24)
          • MLRS ‒ 525 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 230 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 386 (+626)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 880 (+16)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 228 (+106)
                            • special equipment ‒ 981 (0)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Donald Trump denied the Wall Street Journal report about the alleged lifting of restrictions for Ukraine on the use of long-range missiles. He stated that the US has nothing to do with these missiles.

                              ATESH agents blocked the occupiers' railway transportation in Chuvashia23.10.25, 01:33

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Donald Trump
                              United States
                              Ukraine