ATESH agents carried out sabotage at a strategic hub near Myslets in Chuvashia, temporarily blocking the movement of military echelons. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the movement.

Our agent successfully carried out sabotage at a strategically important railway junction near Myslets in the Chuvash Republic. As a result of a pinpoint strike on key infrastructure facilities, the movement of military echelons in a critically important direction was temporarily suspended. - the message says.

According to the movement's agents, this hub plays a key role in transporting military cargo from factories in the Volga region and the Urals, including equipment, ammunition, and fuel and lubricants.

The partisans reported that its disablement paralyzed the enemy's logistics, disrupting timely deliveries to the front and forcing the occupiers to redirect cargo along longer routes, which caused cascading failures in supplies.

