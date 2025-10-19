$41.640.00
ATESH agents paralyzed the occupiers' control system near the border with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

ATESH agents carried out sabotage at a key communication hub in the Bryansk region, 100 km from the border with Ukraine. This disabled a tower that provided coordination for the occupation forces and border units, disrupting coordination and creating chaos in the control system.

ATESH agents paralyzed the occupation forces' control system in the border zone of Bryansk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the movement.

Our agents carried out a precise sabotage at a key communication hub in the Bryansk region, just 100 km from the border with Ukraine. A tower that provided coordination for the occupation forces and border units was disabled.

- the post says.

The partisans reported that the strike hit the control centers of the border group, including units of the Border Service, the 84th Engineering and Airfield Battalion, and the Rosgvardia internal troops regiment.

These formations were responsible for logistics, border protection, and engineering support in the area.

- the agents explained.

According to the movement, the communication disruption disrupted coordination between units, creating chaos in the control system.

"The occupiers temporarily lost control over a critically important border area, which affected their ability to respond promptly to threats," ATESH added.

Recall

ATESH agents carried out sabotage on the railway in Novocherkassk, disrupting the schedule of military echelons. This caused delays in the supply of ammunition and personnel to the southern direction, which will affect the intensity of shelling and the combat capability of the occupiers.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Ukraine