Agents of the ATESH movement report a mass desertion of Russian servicemen from the Kherson direction, UNN reports with reference to the partisan movement.

Details

According to ATESH, the brutal treatment by Russian commanders, senseless assaults, and lack of rotation are forcing soldiers to abandon their positions.

Russia conceals losses in Kherson region: "ATESH" partisans report brutal punishments for soldiers who tell the truth

In response, the command of the "Dnipro" group of forces deployed reinforced checkpoints and patrols in the Armiansk area. Military police and patrols conduct total document checks and searches for deserters.

Agents among local residents report that deserters very often seize residential buildings, and if they are discovered, they use weapons.

Partisans of "ATESH" report catastrophic losses of occupiers in the south