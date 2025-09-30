Russia conceals losses in Kherson region: "ATESH" partisans report brutal punishments for soldiers who tell the truth

Pro-Ukrainian partisans of the "ATESH" group claim that the command of the Russian occupation forces in the Kherson direction is deliberately concealing the true scale of losses. Soldiers are ordered to understate the data on the dead, and those who try to tell the truth are severely punished. The partisans wrote about this on their Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to "ATESH" agents among the servicemen of the 385th Airborne Assault Regiment, due to heavy losses from FPV drones, artillery, and fighting on the islands, the command orders to report no more than 10 dead. The rest of the servicemen are recorded as missing or wounded.

Soldiers who try to report the truth to the higher command are severely punished. They are subjected to field courts, thrown into pits and kept there for weeks, and those who tell the truth are publicly and brutally beaten - "ATESH" agents report.

These data confirm the occupiers' systemic attempts to conceal their own losses and control information among personnel.

