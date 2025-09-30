$41.480.01
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 4414 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 41453 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 79057 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 51269 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 50367 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 53575 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 30096 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 25571 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 17578 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
"ATESH" helped destroy the occupiers' control vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1264 views

"ATESH" agents detected and transmitted the coordinates of the mobile control complex P-260T "Redut-2US" in the Zaporizhzhia direction, after which it was successfully destroyed by the Ukrainian defense forces. The destruction of the system paralyzed the coordination of Russian units and reduced their operational effectiveness.

"ATESH" helped destroy the occupiers' control vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia direction

"ATESH" agents from the 108th Airborne Assault Regiment discovered a mobile communication complex P-260T "Redut-2US", after which its coordinates were transmitted to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The complex was successfully destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

The unit discovered a mobile control and secure radio communication complex P-260T, which was used to coordinate the actions of Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The information was promptly transmitted to Ukrainian units, which inflicted fire damage on the detected target, as a result of which the complex was disabled.

"ATESH" prioritizes such targets. Each detected complex is a blow to the organization of the occupiers' actions, demoralization of troops, and loss of control over the front. We track the movement, operating mode, and masking methods of these systems to deprive the enemy of its main advantage

- the message says.

The elimination of such systems undermines the enemy's ability to transmit combat orders and coordinate units, which leads to a decrease in their operational effectiveness.

An "ATESH" agent within the ranks of the Russian army helped damage the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system in the Kherson direction29.09.25, 10:50 • 2508 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast