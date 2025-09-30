"ATESH" helped destroy the occupiers' control vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia direction

"ATESH" agents from the 108th Airborne Assault Regiment discovered a mobile communication complex P-260T "Redut-2US", after which its coordinates were transmitted to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The complex was successfully destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

The unit discovered a mobile control and secure radio communication complex P-260T, which was used to coordinate the actions of Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The information was promptly transmitted to Ukrainian units, which inflicted fire damage on the detected target, as a result of which the complex was disabled.

"ATESH" prioritizes such targets. Each detected complex is a blow to the organization of the occupiers' actions, demoralization of troops, and loss of control over the front. We track the movement, operating mode, and masking methods of these systems to deprive the enemy of its main advantage - the message says.

The elimination of such systems undermines the enemy's ability to transmit combat orders and coordinate units, which leads to a decrease in their operational effectiveness.

