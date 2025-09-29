In the Kherson direction, the Russian anti-aircraft missile-gun system "Pantsir-S1" was seriously damaged as a result of actions by partisans from the "ATESH" movement. This created a gap in the invaders' air defense system, writes UNN with reference to "ATESH".

Details

Our agent from the 439th Guards Rocket and Artillery Brigade, while on combat duty, recorded the deployment of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun system and provided us with its coordinates and video. - the message says.

It is noted that the partisans handed over this information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, thanks to which the radar station of the complex was damaged. Because of this, the complex was put out of action for several months, which created a gap in the air defense system in the Kherson direction.

More and more military personnel from the ranks of the Russian army are joining our movement and transmitting critically important data. We urge everyone to do the same - every piece of information brings closer the end of Putin's war. - the message says.

Addition

On the morning of September 26, an explosion occurred on a Russian railway section near the "Plyus" station in the Pskov region. The incident was reported by the governor of the region, Mykhailo Vedernikov, who noted that there were no casualties and the train did not derail.