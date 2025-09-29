An "ATESH" agent within the ranks of the Russian army helped damage the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system in the Kherson direction

$41.480.01
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
05:05 AM • 12696 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 39110 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 62015 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 43355 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 41705 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 64322 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72004 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 94328 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 155549 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Publications
Exclusives
Bryansk under attack: hit on industrial plant recorded
Occupiers in Luhansk region revive "Stakhanovite movement" among students - CNS
Occupiers attacked the AZNAURI cognac production enterprise in Odesa region
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is known
Russia violates European skies with impunity: shooting down a Russian plane could expose a rift in NATO
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 155550 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 85657 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maia Sandu
J. D. Vance
António Costa
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Moldova
Chisinau
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is known
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
Shahed-136
The New York Times
MiG-31
The Washington Post
An "ATESH" agent within the ranks of the Russian army helped damage the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system in the Kherson direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

In the Kherson direction, partisans of the "ATESH" movement damaged the Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system. This created a gap in the invaders' air defense system, disabling the complex for several months.

An "ATESH" agent within the ranks of the Russian army helped damage the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system in the Kherson direction

In the Kherson direction, the Russian anti-aircraft missile-gun system "Pantsir-S1" was seriously damaged as a result of actions by partisans from the "ATESH" movement. This created a gap in the invaders' air defense system, writes UNN with reference to "ATESH".

Details

Our agent from the 439th Guards Rocket and Artillery Brigade, while on combat duty, recorded the deployment of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun system and provided us with its coordinates and video.

- the message says.

It is noted that the partisans handed over this information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, thanks to which the radar station of the complex was damaged. Because of this, the complex was put out of action for several months, which created a gap in the air defense system in the Kherson direction.

More and more military personnel from the ranks of the Russian army are joining our movement and transmitting critically important data. We urge everyone to do the same - every piece of information brings closer the end of Putin's war.

 - the message says.

Addition

On the morning of September 26, an explosion occurred on a Russian railway section near the "Plyus" station in the Pskov region. The incident was reported by the governor of the region, Mykhailo Vedernikov, who noted that there were no casualties and the train did not derail.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
Kherson Oblast