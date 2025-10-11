$41.510.00
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
02:06 PM • 25084 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 19098 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 24727 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 18180 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 24123 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 32492 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 42571 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 59797 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35015 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Publications
Exclusives
Partisans of "ATESH" report catastrophic losses of occupiers in the south

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1742 views

The partisan movement "ATESH" records catastrophic losses of the occupiers in the southern direction. In a week, the 385th Motorized Rifle and 345th Airborne Assault Regiments lost 126 killed and 228 wounded.

Partisans of "ATESH" report catastrophic losses of occupiers in the south

The ATESH partisan movement records catastrophic losses of the occupiers in the southern direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's message.

Details

It is noted that the movement's agents from the 385th Motorized Rifle and 345th Airborne Assault Regiments of the Russian army report a critical situation: over the past week, these units alone lost 126 servicemen killed and 228 wounded.

The medical service of the occupiers is completely paralyzed by such a flow of wounded. Field hospitals have run out of basic medicines, and seriously wounded are left to die without help. The command hides the real scale of losses, writing off the dead as missing in action

- the message says.

It is indicated that these huge losses are a direct result of the effective actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the precise work of the intelligence network - every transmitted coordinate of enemy positions turns into a devastating blow to the occupiers.

"ATESH" appeals to the servicemen of the 385th and 345th regiments: do not become cannon fodder in this senseless war. Your information can save the lives of your comrades and put an end to this bloodshed," the partisans summarized.

Recall

The other day, the "ATESH" movement announced a successful sabotage near Verkhniy Tokmak, blowing up a relay cabinet. This blocked the movement of military trains carrying equipment, ammunition, and personnel of the occupiers.

Partisans discovered a Shahed launch site near Sevastopol - ATESH movement10.10.25, 09:14

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Ukraine