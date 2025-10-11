The ATESH partisan movement records catastrophic losses of the occupiers in the southern direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's message.

Details

It is noted that the movement's agents from the 385th Motorized Rifle and 345th Airborne Assault Regiments of the Russian army report a critical situation: over the past week, these units alone lost 126 servicemen killed and 228 wounded.

The medical service of the occupiers is completely paralyzed by such a flow of wounded. Field hospitals have run out of basic medicines, and seriously wounded are left to die without help. The command hides the real scale of losses, writing off the dead as missing in action - the message says.

It is indicated that these huge losses are a direct result of the effective actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the precise work of the intelligence network - every transmitted coordinate of enemy positions turns into a devastating blow to the occupiers.

"ATESH" appeals to the servicemen of the 385th and 345th regiments: do not become cannon fodder in this senseless war. Your information can save the lives of your comrades and put an end to this bloodshed," the partisans summarized.

Recall

The other day, the "ATESH" movement announced a successful sabotage near Verkhniy Tokmak, blowing up a relay cabinet. This blocked the movement of military trains carrying equipment, ammunition, and personnel of the occupiers.

