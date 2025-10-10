Partisans discovered a Shahed launch site near Sevastopol - ATESH movement

In temporarily occupied Crimea, partisans conducted reconnaissance of a Russian army "Shahed" UAV launch site near Sevastopol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the "ATESH" movement.

Details

Agents conducted reconnaissance of the occupiers' launch site, which is used to launch "Shahed-136" and "Geran" drones at peaceful cities of Ukraine. The exact coordinates, operating mode, and security system of the facility were recorded.

All necessary information has already been handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Every such transferred target is saved lives of peaceful Ukrainians and a blow to the terrorist capabilities of the enemy - the message says.

The "ATESH" movement also added that agents continue to identify starting positions and basing sites for kamikaze drones on the peninsula.

Recall

According to the partisan movement "ATESH", in occupied Crimea, there is not enough fuel even for the military. Ukrainian strikes on oil depots and refineries, as well as the impossibility of transporting fuel across the Kerch Bridge, have created a crisis in Crimea.