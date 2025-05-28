The UN concluded that Russian drone strikes on civilians in Kherson region are crimes against humanity: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted

The UN Commission has concluded that the drone strikes by the Russian armed forces on civilians in the Kherson region qualify as crimes against humanity in the form of murders. This is reported by UNN with reference to the UN report and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine:

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has concluded that the Russian armed forces committed crimes against humanity in the form of murders and war crimes in the form of attacks on civilians - as a result of months of systematic drone attacks on civilians on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region of Ukraine. The Commission also found that these actions were committed with the primary purpose of spreading terror among the civilian population, which is a violation of international humanitarian law. - the report says.

The Commission documented drone attacks on civilians in Kherson and 16 other settlements over 100 kilometers long in coastal areas under the control of the Ukrainian government. According to official data, almost 150 civilians have died and hundreds more have been injured by this point.

In its investigations, the commission interviewed more than 90 residents of the affected areas of the Kherson region, including victims and witnesses, geolocated more than 120 published videos of attacks, collected official documents, and analyzed hundreds of additional videos and text messages available in open sources. - added in the commission.

Reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that they welcome the publication of the special report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which thoroughly documented the systematic attacks of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles on civilians in the city of Kherson and other settlements of the right-bank part of the Kherson region.

This is the first international report that draws attention specifically to the systematic shelling of civilians by Russian drones in Kherson and the Kherson region. The Russian terror against Kherson residents, which has been going on since the de-occupation of the city and the right bank of the region, is a shameful tactic of terror against civilians, which must be stopped. - noted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the report testifies to gross violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law by the Russian Federation, which continues to commit war crimes, crimes against humanity and carry out targeted terror against Ukrainian civilians.

The documented facts testify to the deliberate strikes of the Russian Federation on civilian objects, which is a direct violation of the principles of distinction and proportionality provided for by the Geneva Conventions and additional protocols to them. The numerous testimonies of victims and witnesses collected by the commission, as well as a detailed analysis of video evidence and documents, provide a clear understanding of the scale of these crimes and the direct responsibility of the Russian military and political leadership. - noted in the ministry.

In addition, the ministry called on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor state to force it to stop crimes against civilians.

"We emphasize the need to further document all cases of violations and bring the perpetrators to justice, in particular within the framework of the Special International Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms its readiness for further close cooperation with the UN Commission and other international mechanisms in the field of documenting crimes committed by Russia on the territory of Ukraine", - summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Let us remind

Yesterday, May 27, in Kherson, Russian troops in the morning attacked communal workers with a drone, dropping explosives on a car, 6 people were reported injured.