The UN concluded that Russian drone strikes on civilians in Kherson region are crimes against humanity: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 1010 views

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 15479 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 43689 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 68989 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 62066 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 77502 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 156450 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 69904 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151906 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 202065 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Tags
Authors
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 63248 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 100951 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 29845 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 55287 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 6690 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 56108 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151906 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 164510 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 169416 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 202065 views
Friedrich Merz

Boris Pistorius

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Berlin

Vatican City

Kyiv

Romania

Slovakia

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 30475 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 101564 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 54990 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 59394 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 126521 views
Nord Stream 2

Telegram

Starlink

Fox News

Facebook

The UN concluded that Russian drone strikes on civilians in Kherson region are crimes against humanity: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

The UN Commission has established that Russian forces committed crimes against humanity by attacking civilians with drones in Kherson region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation.

The UN concluded that Russian drone strikes on civilians in Kherson region are crimes against humanity: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted

The UN Commission has concluded that the drone strikes by the Russian armed forces on civilians in the Kherson region qualify as crimes against humanity in the form of murders. This is reported by UNN with reference to the UN report and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details 

Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine:

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has concluded that the Russian armed forces committed crimes against humanity in the form of murders and war crimes in the form of attacks on civilians - as a result of months of systematic drone attacks on civilians on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region of Ukraine. The Commission also found that these actions were committed with the primary purpose of spreading terror among the civilian population, which is a violation of international humanitarian law.

- the report says. 

The Commission documented drone attacks on civilians in Kherson and 16 other settlements over 100 kilometers long in coastal areas under the control of the Ukrainian government. According to official data, almost 150 civilians have died and hundreds more have been injured by this point.

In its investigations, the commission interviewed more than 90 residents of the affected areas of the Kherson region, including victims and witnesses, geolocated more than 120 published videos of attacks, collected official documents, and analyzed hundreds of additional videos and text messages available in open sources.

- added in the commission. 

Reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that they welcome the publication of the special report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which thoroughly documented the systematic attacks of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles on civilians in the city of Kherson and other settlements of the right-bank part of the Kherson region.

This is the first international report that draws attention specifically to the systematic shelling of civilians by Russian drones in Kherson and the Kherson region. The Russian terror against Kherson residents, which has been going on since the de-occupation of the city and the right bank of the region, is a shameful tactic of terror against civilians, which must be stopped.

- noted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the report testifies to gross violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law by the Russian Federation, which continues to commit war crimes, crimes against humanity and carry out targeted terror against Ukrainian civilians.

The documented facts testify to the deliberate strikes of the Russian Federation on civilian objects, which is a direct violation of the principles of distinction and proportionality provided for by the Geneva Conventions and additional protocols to them. The numerous testimonies of victims and witnesses collected by the commission, as well as a detailed analysis of video evidence and documents, provide a clear understanding of the scale of these crimes and the direct responsibility of the Russian military and political leadership.

- noted in the ministry.

In addition, the ministry called on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor state to force it to stop crimes against civilians.

"We emphasize the need to further document all cases of violations and bring the perpetrators to justice, in particular within the framework of the Special International Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms its readiness for further close cooperation with the UN Commission and other international mechanisms in the field of documenting crimes committed by Russia on the territory of Ukraine", - summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Let us remind

Yesterday, May 27, in Kherson, Russian troops in the morning attacked communal workers with a drone, dropping explosives on a car, 6 people were reported injured. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
United Nations
Kherson Oblast
Dnieper
Ukraine
Kherson
