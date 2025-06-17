$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+22°
4m/s
54%
749mm
The Czech Republic will continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine until 2026 17 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

The Czech Republic plans to supply ammunition to Ukraine until 2026 and has already covered 18 countries with the initiative to purchase more than 1.5 million shells. It is important to maintain political support for the program after the elections.

The Czech Republic will continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine until 2026

In Prague, the expansion of the support program for the Armed Forces of Ukraine with supplies of heavy ammunition until 2026 was discussed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that thanks to the joint initiative of the allies, the purchase of ammunition "changed the rules of the game" at the front.

Ukrainian troops now have approximately one shell for every two Russian attacks, compared to a ratio of one to ten at the beginning of the war

- explained the head of the foreign policy department

Lipavsky confirmed that the program covers 18 countries and provides for the delivery of more than 1 million 500 thousand shells this year. "We want to provide more ammunition this year than in 2024, and continue this initiative in 2026," said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

Lipavsky also drew attention to the importance of maintaining political support for the ammunition program after the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic.

We have secured funding for next year

- said the minister, adding that the country is also training 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers and training pilots.

Reference

The Czech program is a coalition initiative that unites about 18 states with the aim of purchasing and supplying large calibers of ammunition to the Armed Forces. More than 1 million 500 thousand units are planned for 2025, which exceeds the level of 2024.

Let us remind you 

Against the background of decreasing American military aid, Europe is looking for opportunities to contain the Russian offensive along a 1,000-kilometer front line – from Donbas to the mouth of the Dnieper.

The continuation of ammunition supplies by the Czech Republic and the coalition is a critical component of maintaining Ukraine's defense capability. Maintaining political support after the October elections in the Czech Republic will be a significant factor for the further stability of European aid to Ukraine. 

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

