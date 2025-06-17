The Czech Republic will continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine until 2026 17 June 2025

In Prague, the expansion of the support program for the Armed Forces of Ukraine with supplies of heavy ammunition until 2026 was discussed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that thanks to the joint initiative of the allies, the purchase of ammunition "changed the rules of the game" at the front.

Ukrainian troops now have approximately one shell for every two Russian attacks, compared to a ratio of one to ten at the beginning of the war - explained the head of the foreign policy department

Lipavsky confirmed that the program covers 18 countries and provides for the delivery of more than 1 million 500 thousand shells this year. "We want to provide more ammunition this year than in 2024, and continue this initiative in 2026," said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

Lipavsky also drew attention to the importance of maintaining political support for the ammunition program after the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic.

We have secured funding for next year - said the minister, adding that the country is also training 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers and training pilots.

Reference

The Czech program is a coalition initiative that unites about 18 states with the aim of purchasing and supplying large calibers of ammunition to the Armed Forces. More than 1 million 500 thousand units are planned for 2025, which exceeds the level of 2024.

Let us remind you

Against the background of decreasing American military aid, Europe is looking for opportunities to contain the Russian offensive along a 1,000-kilometer front line – from Donbas to the mouth of the Dnieper.

The continuation of ammunition supplies by the Czech Republic and the coalition is a critical component of maintaining Ukraine's defense capability. Maintaining political support after the October elections in the Czech Republic will be a significant factor for the further stability of European aid to Ukraine.

"Czech Initiative": Ukraine will receive another 400,000 shells this year