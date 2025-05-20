$41.580.08
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 2914 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23267 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30696 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 126701 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86267 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150793 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108776 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264123 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129786 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355439 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

"Czech Initiative": Ukraine will receive another 400,000 shells this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1318 views

Thanks to the "Czech initiative," Ukraine received 1.5 million shells last year and 400,000 this year. Since 2022, the Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with aid worth over $900 million.

"Czech Initiative": Ukraine will receive another 400,000 shells this year

Last year, Ukraine received about one and a half million shells of various calibers as part of the "Czech initiative", and this year another 400,000 will be delivered. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a joint press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, reports UNN.

Details

We are grateful for the military assistance. Since 2022, we have received more than $900 million in such support from the Czech Republic. The so-called "Czech initiative" to supply ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine is key for us. Last year, we received about one and a half million shells of various calibers, and this year another 400,000, according to our Czech colleagues.

 - Shmyhal said.

Addition

Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová previously reported that from the beginning of 2025 to the end of April, Ukraine will receive 400,000 rounds of ammunition thanks to the so-called "Czech initiative".

