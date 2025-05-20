"Czech Initiative": Ukraine will receive another 400,000 shells this year

Last year, Ukraine received about one and a half million shells of various calibers as part of the "Czech initiative", and this year another 400,000 will be delivered. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a joint press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, reports UNN.

Details

We are grateful for the military assistance. Since 2022, we have received more than $900 million in such support from the Czech Republic. The so-called "Czech initiative" to supply ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine is key for us. Last year, we received about one and a half million shells of various calibers, and this year another 400,000, according to our Czech colleagues. - Shmyhal said.

Addition

Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová previously reported that from the beginning of 2025 to the end of April, Ukraine will receive 400,000 rounds of ammunition thanks to the so-called "Czech initiative".

The Czech Republic and its partners are planning to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 aircraft.