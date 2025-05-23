In Kherson region, Russians are trying to force the Dnipro River in small groups and capture several islands - spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces
Russian troops are trying to force the Dnipro River in small groups to push Ukrainian defenders away from the Antonivsky bridges and capture the islands of Zabech, Stryga, and Kozolysky.
In the Kherson region, Russian invaders are trying to force the Dnipro River in small groups in order to push Ukrainian defenders away from the Antonivka bridges. The enemy also wants to seize several islands, said Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, on the telethon, writes UNN.
Details
The enemy has concentrated assault groups to carry out forcing actions. These are forcing actions by small groups of infantry, one or several boats at a time. The enemy is trying to dislodge our defenders from the Antonivka bridges.
The military man noted that the invaders are not only trying to force the Dnipro River in small groups, but also want to seize several islands.
The enemy is also trying to take control of several islands in the southern island zone. In particular, Zabech, Stryga, and Kozolysky. There he wants to seize some kind of bridgehead and then, island after island, strait after strait, to land on the right bank. However, all these attempts are unsuccessful.
Voloshyn noted that the enemy has the resources to carry out such actions, but does not have the ability to carry out a full-fledged crossing of the Dnipro River.
The enemy has enough resources to carry out these actions, but there are no such forces for a classic crossing of the Dnipro River there.
Addition
Russian occupiers have advanced in two more directions in the Donetsk region - in the areas of Yablunivka and Nadiivka, reports the OSINT project DeepState.