Dnipro was subjected to a missile attack by the Russian Federation: a fitness center, a hotel and an office were damaged

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread
05:00 AM • 18772 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 34785 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101115 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 74210 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 81202 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 79033 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 64077 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 54330 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 56241 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58464 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

A record herd of red deer has been recorded in the Chernobyl Reserve: photo

April 17, 09:40 PM • 16488 views

The occupiers have blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge: what is known

12:38 AM • 17742 views

Macron announced a new round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

01:13 AM • 20078 views

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

02:32 AM • 19085 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

04:28 AM • 19478 views
Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

05:00 AM • 18746 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101077 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 75802 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 89746 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 128431 views
The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

05:50 AM • 32 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 14402 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 27711 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 31325 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 125669 views
Dnipro was subjected to a missile attack by the Russian Federation: a fitness center, a hotel and an office were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2444 views

In the morning, Dnipro was subjected to a missile attack, civilian objects were damaged. Air defense forces destroyed 3 UAVs and 3 missiles, there were no casualties.

Dnipro was subjected to a missile attack by the Russian Federation: a fitness center, a hotel and an office were damaged

In the morning, Dnipro was subjected to a missile attack by Russian troops, a fitness center, a hotel and an office were damaged, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

In the morning, explosions rang out in the Dnipro district. As a result of the missile attack in Dnipro itself, a fitness center, a hotel and an office were damaged

- wrote Lysak.

According to him, dry grass caught fire in Pidhorodne. Private houses and greenhouses were damaged. In the Novooleksandriv community, property was burning in an outbuilding. The fire was extinguished.

"No one was injured," Lysak said.

According to Lysak, the aggressor hit the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and shelled it from the Grad MLRS. Nikopol, Myrivska and Marganetska communities suffered. High-rise buildings, private houses, cars, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged. There were no deaths or injuries, the head of the OVA noted.

As in the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, which, according to Lysak, the Russian army hit with an FPV drone. As Lysaka indicated, dry grass was burning there.

Synelnykiv region was also under attack. Namely, the Slovyansk community. A building that is not in use and a car caught fire. A lyceum, a kindergarten, three dozen private houses and several cars were damaged, Lysak said.

According to him, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces destroyed 3 UAVs and 3 missiles.

russian army closely approached the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region: DeepState maps12.04.25, 02:07 • 29152 views

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnieper
