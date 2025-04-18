Dnipro was subjected to a missile attack by the Russian Federation: a fitness center, a hotel and an office were damaged

In the morning, Dnipro was subjected to a missile attack by Russian troops, a fitness center, a hotel and an office were damaged, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

In the morning, explosions rang out in the Dnipro district. As a result of the missile attack in Dnipro itself, a fitness center, a hotel and an office were damaged - wrote Lysak.

According to him, dry grass caught fire in Pidhorodne. Private houses and greenhouses were damaged. In the Novooleksandriv community, property was burning in an outbuilding. The fire was extinguished.

"No one was injured," Lysak said.

According to Lysak, the aggressor hit the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and shelled it from the Grad MLRS. Nikopol, Myrivska and Marganetska communities suffered. High-rise buildings, private houses, cars, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged. There were no deaths or injuries, the head of the OVA noted.

As in the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, which, according to Lysak, the Russian army hit with an FPV drone. As Lysaka indicated, dry grass was burning there.

Synelnykiv region was also under attack. Namely, the Slovyansk community. A building that is not in use and a car caught fire. A lyceum, a kindergarten, three dozen private houses and several cars were damaged, Lysak said.

According to him, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces destroyed 3 UAVs and 3 missiles.

russian army closely approached the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region: DeepState maps