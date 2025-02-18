He saw a swan and rushed to it: rescuers pulled a dog out of icy water in Kyiv

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31971 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53962 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100712 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59498 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113583 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100237 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112559 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150953 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58710 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107676 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71429 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 35033 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60932 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100723 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113592 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150958 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141779 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174207 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27130 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60932 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133411 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135300 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163669 views
He saw a swan and rushed to it: rescuers pulled a dog out of icy water in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32575 views

On the Sobache Gyrylo Bay in Kyiv's Obolon district, a dog saw a swan, ran out onto the thin ice and fell into the water. Rescuers successfully rescued the animal and handed it over to its grateful owner.

In Kyiv, the State Emergency Service rescued a dog from the icy water of the Dnipro River. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the press service of the agency.

Details

According to the report, the incident occurred on the Sobache Gyro Bay in the Obolon district of the capital. The dog saw a swan and rushed to it without hesitation.

"But the ice on the river was thin. In an instant, the dog found himself in the icy water, powerless to get out on his own," the statement said.

It is noted that the rescue was carried out by divers of the State Emergency Service, who used special equipment to pull the dog out of the water, and its owner was already waiting on the shore, "frightened but incredibly grateful.

"This story is another reminder that every life is important. Be careful not to let your pets out on thin ice and follow safety rules," the rescuers advise.

Recall

In the Velyko Oleksandrivska community , the bodies of a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl who disappeared under the ice on February 13 were found. Later, SES divers found the body of another boy.

Lilia Podolyak

Kyiv
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
dnieperDnieper
kyivKyiv

