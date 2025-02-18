He saw a swan and rushed to it: rescuers pulled a dog out of icy water in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the State Emergency Service rescued a dog from the icy water of the Dnipro River. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the press service of the agency.

Details

According to the report, the incident occurred on the Sobache Gyro Bay in the Obolon district of the capital. The dog saw a swan and rushed to it without hesitation.

"But the ice on the river was thin. In an instant, the dog found himself in the icy water, powerless to get out on his own," the statement said.

It is noted that the rescue was carried out by divers of the State Emergency Service, who used special equipment to pull the dog out of the water, and its owner was already waiting on the shore, "frightened but incredibly grateful.

"This story is another reminder that every life is important. Be careful not to let your pets out on thin ice and follow safety rules," the rescuers advise.

Recall

In the Velyko Oleksandrivska community , the bodies of a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl who disappeared under the ice on February 13 were found. Later, SES divers found the body of another boy.