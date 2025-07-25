$41.770.00
Trump canceled $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

US President Donald Trump signed a bill canceling $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funding. This is the first time in decades that Congress has approved a president's request to rescind previously approved funding.

US President Donald Trump has signed a law that cancels the allocation of $9 billion for foreign aid and public broadcasting. This was reported by CBS News, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is the first time in decades that Congress has approved a president's request to cancel previously approved funding.

The bill targets approximately $8 billion for foreign aid programs, including the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The package also includes a reduction of about $1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds public radio and television channels, including NPR and PBS.

- the publication specifies.

It is indicated that although all but two Republican senators ultimately supported the final adoption of the law, some stated that they had reservations, especially because they did not receive detailed information from the administration on how the cuts would affect specific programs.

Due to USAID funding cuts, over 14 million people could die by 2030 - study01.07.25, 05:39 • 2088 views

The two main points of contention were funding for the global AIDS prevention program, as well as rural media, which play a crucial role in transmitting emergency alerts and other information to residents.

- the article says.

At the same time, Republicans have already stated that this will be the first of several packages that cancel funding, which they characterized as "waste, fraud, and abuse."

Recall

As part of the so-called rescission package, the White House in June appealed to Congress to cancel billions in funding. This move aims to make some of the Government Accountability Office's spending cuts permanent.

United States officially ceased implementation of USAID projects02.07.25, 07:37 • 2156 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

