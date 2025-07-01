Due to USAID funding cuts, over 14 million people could die by 2030 - study

More than 14 million people worldwide could die within the next five years due to the decision of the US President Donald Trump's administration to cut funding for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

It is noted that, according to the medical publication The Lancet, over the past two decades, USAID-funded programs have helped prevent over 91 million deaths worldwide, including 30 million child deaths.

Forecasts indicate that continued significant funding cuts – coupled with the potential liquidation of the agency – could lead to over 14 million additional deaths by 2030, including 4.5 million deaths among children under 5 years of age - the article states.

The publication indicates that the US remains the largest donor of humanitarian aid in the world – accounting for at least 38% of all contributions recorded by the UN. Thus, in 2024, the US allocated $61 billion for international aid, more than half of which was through USAID.

"Our projections show that if the drastic funding cuts announced and implemented in the first half of 2025 are not reversed, a staggering number of avoidable deaths could occur by 2030," the study's authors note.

The reduction in US humanitarian aid within USAID programs created a critical funding deficit, threatening the ability of humanitarian organizations in the European Union to support millions in need. Charlotte Slente, Secretary General of the Danish Refugee Council, stated that global humanitarian and development work is at risk.

