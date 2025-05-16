Due to the cessation of USAID funding, child mortality has increased in the poorest countries

The reduction in funding for humanitarian programs of the United States Agency for International Development USAID has led to an increase in child mortality in the poorest countries. Children are dying from malnutrition, and the financially depleted UNICEF cannot help the problem. This is reported by Associated press, writes UNN.

In the rebel-ravaged Borno State in Nigeria, Yagana Bulama is watching her baby, who was lucky enough to survive. Another twin died, a victim of malnutrition and reduced international funding that is cutting off hope for survival for displaced communities.

Previously, 40-year-old Bulama was a farmer - until militants ravaged her village, forcing hundreds of people to seek refuge. She and nearly 400,000 others in the Dikwa humanitarian center survive only on external assistance. The military restricts their movement to a "safe zone" only, making agricultural activity almost impossible.

For many years, the United States Agency for International Development USAID has been the mainstay of the humanitarian response in northeastern Nigeria, helping non-governmental organizations. Provide food, medicine, helped to arrange temporary housing for millions of people.

However, this year the administration of US President Donald Trump has cut more than 90% of USAID's contracts for foreign aid and overall assistance worldwide by more than $60 billion.

According to Sean Baker, Chief Program Officer of Helen Keller Intl and former Chief Nutritionist of USAID, 50% of therapeutic food products for the treatment of malnutrition in children worldwide were funded by USAID, and 40% of the supply of these specific products was produced in the United States.

The consequence of closing this line of assistance is that nearly 1 million children are not receiving the necessary treatment for severe malnutrition. And this will lead to 163,500 additional child deaths per year. Helen Keller Intl project after the reduction of USAID funding has stopped its programs in Bangladesh, Nepal and Nigeria.

The UN food and refugee agency announced forced massive cuts due to an unprecedented drop in funding, including from the former largest donor, the United States.