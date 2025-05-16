Due to the cessation of USAID funding, child mortality has increased in the poorest countries

$41.470.07
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 3794 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16523 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29461 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 33981 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137421 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 161889 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143693 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181899 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152482 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392179 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 77529 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 99243 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 115468 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 29790 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 53948 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 219725 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 211947 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274380 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338280 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392212 views
Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15366 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30422 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68148 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106194 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132057 views
Due to the cessation of USAID funding, child mortality has increased in the poorest countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Due to USAID funding cuts, child mortality has increased in the poorest countries. Almost a million children are not receiving treatment for malnutrition, which will lead to deaths.

Due to the cessation of USAID funding, child mortality has increased in the poorest countries

The reduction in funding for humanitarian programs of the United States Agency for International Development USAID has led to an increase in child mortality in the poorest countries. Children are dying from malnutrition, and the financially depleted UNICEF cannot help the problem. This is reported by Associated press, writes UNN.

Details

In the rebel-ravaged Borno State in Nigeria, Yagana Bulama is watching her baby, who was lucky enough to survive. Another twin died, a victim of malnutrition and reduced international funding that is cutting off hope for survival for displaced communities.

Previously, 40-year-old Bulama was a farmer - until militants ravaged her village, forcing hundreds of people to seek refuge. She and nearly 400,000 others in the Dikwa humanitarian center survive only on external assistance. The military restricts their movement to a "safe zone" only, making agricultural activity almost impossible.

For many years, the United States Agency for International Development USAID has been the mainstay of the humanitarian response in northeastern Nigeria, helping non-governmental organizations. Provide food, medicine, helped to arrange temporary housing for millions of people.

The number of IDPs in the world due to conflicts, poverty and climate has crossed the mark of 80 million15.05.25, 21:08 • 3474 views

However, this year the administration of US President Donald Trump has cut more than 90% of USAID's contracts for foreign aid and overall assistance worldwide by more than $60 billion.

According to Sean Baker, Chief Program Officer of Helen Keller Intl and former Chief Nutritionist of USAID, 50% of therapeutic food products for the treatment of malnutrition in children worldwide were funded by USAID, and 40% of the supply of these specific products was produced in the United States.

The UN warns of a catastrophic increase in the flow of refugees in the world02.05.25, 18:44 • 10662 views

The consequence of closing this line of assistance is that nearly 1 million children are not receiving the necessary treatment for severe malnutrition. And this will lead to 163,500 additional child deaths per year. Helen Keller Intl project after the reduction of USAID funding has stopped its programs in Bangladesh, Nepal and Nigeria.

The hunger situation in some areas of South Sudan has reached a critical level - UN09.04.25, 16:11 • 8632 views

Let us remind you

The UN food and refugee agency announced forced massive cuts due to an unprecedented drop in funding, including from the former largest donor, the United States.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyNews of the World
Associated Press
South Sudan
United States Agency for International Development
UNICEF
Nigeria
Donald Trump
Nepal
Bangladesh
United States
