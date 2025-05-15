The number of IDPs in the world due to conflicts, poverty and climate has crossed the mark of 80 million

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.
06:19 PM • 1432 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

04:24 PM • 33016 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 34444 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 40001 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 80758 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 100997 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 156460 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 145793 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 296246 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104277 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.9m/s
70%
744mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 78542 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 67061 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 98488 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 52521 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

01:59 PM • 31145 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 33016 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 98945 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 175309 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 242256 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 296246 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 21388 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 52849 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 94893 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 130346 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 79623 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

The number of IDPs in the world due to conflicts, poverty and climate has crossed the mark of 80 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

Due to conflicts, poverty and climate change, the number of forced migrants in the world has increased to a record 80 million. Natural disasters forced people to leave their homes 45.8 million times.

The number of IDPs in the world due to conflicts, poverty and climate has crossed the mark of 80 million

Last year, natural disasters forced people to leave their homes 45.8 million times. This is almost twice the average for the last decade. But despite the increase in natural disasters, 90% of internally displaced people last year (73.5 million) fled conflicts, wars, and violence. According to EurоNews, these are the data of the global report of the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), reports UNN.

Details

According to the IDMC, which is part of the Norwegian Refugee Council, virtually all recorded internal "disaster displacements" were caused by extreme weather events that are exacerbated by climate change. The number of people living in internal displacement at the end of 2024 exceeded 83 million globally for the first time.

In total, 83.4 million people were forced to move within their country or to neighboring countries last year due to conflict and violence, as well as an increase in natural disasters. This is equivalent to the population of Germany and more than twice the figures recorded six years ago.

Armies must be prepared for security threats caused by climate change - experts22.04.25, 17:23 • 5803 views

Internal displacement is where conflict, poverty and climate collide, affecting the least protected the most

- said IDMC Director Alexandra Bilak.

Deputy Managing Director of the Global Climate Mobility Center (GCCM) Sarah Rosengaertner called the latest figures "sad, but not unexpected."

This is consistent with the news that the world has reached, if not exceeded, the threshold of 1.5°C of average global warming. Unfortunately, we can expect rising temperatures to mean more disasters and a further increase in the number of people displaced by natural disasters in the coming years and decades.

 - she explained.

Of the total number of IDPs of 83.4 million people last year, 9.8 million were displaced by natural disasters. This is 29% more than in 2023, and more than twice as much as five years ago.

The UN warns of a catastrophic increase in the flow of refugees in the world02.05.25, 18:44 • 10656 views

Many instances of displacement due to natural disasters were preventive evacuations that saved lives in the US, Philippines, Bangladesh and other countries.

But the largest number of people left their homes last year due to wars, conflicts, hunger and violence. The number of countries reporting population displacement due to conflict and natural disasters has tripled since 2009.

Giving birth to children in the States does not give parents "immunity" from deportation - Head of the US Border Service28.04.25, 20:41 • 4587 views

According to an analysis of IDMC and Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative data, by the end of 2024, more than three-quarters of people displaced internally by conflict and violence lived in countries with high or very high vulnerability to climate change.

Let us remind you

2024 became the hottest in the entire history of observations. It also became the first when the average temperature exceeded the pre-industrial level by more than 1.5 C, which indicates a further aggravation of the climate crisis.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWarNews of the World
United Nations
Philippines
Bangladesh
Germany
United States
Brent
$64.58
Bitcoin
$103,915.50
S&P 500
$5,913.64
Tesla
$344.41
Газ TTF
$35.29
Золото
$3,224.50
Ethereum
$2,566.22